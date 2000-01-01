aluxum

Winning a battle isn't the target; it's winning the war. A headline from a recent article on oil (CL1:COM) says it all, Oil Prices Crash 4% As European Banking Stocks Slump, but the story likely ends differently. Fossil fuel news openly argues back and forth on crude oil's future, with continued reasons for its demise countered by compelling facts predicting a continued bull-run. Clearly, with what is now recent history, the bears won round one. Crude hit close to $65 per barrel, though recovering above $70, a short time later. The loser, when the opening bells sound, doesn't determine the winner; it is who is last standing.

It is within this conflict that traders, investors, crave understanding. If the actual answer equals bullish, buying into weakness delivers lucrative profits. If not, continued selling is obvious. So let's sit back in our seats and watch the spectacle, observing carefully with each tolling of the bell.

Oil & the Economy

The economy's health and oil sometimes find themselves in the middle of a war of words, reflecting blame back and forth. A study completed a few months ago offers a different view about oil's role. From The Correlation Between Oil Prices And Inflation Isn't Straightforward, investors and economists might find a strong case presenting an alternative view tying inflation and energy cost together. From the article (emphasis added):

"according to a study by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), the share of motor-fuel spending in the consumer basket in the U.S. is ~4%, far less than the shares for food or shelter. . . however, the organization has found that whereas a one-time unexpected increase in gasoline prices does cause a sharp increase in U.S. headline consumer price inflation (CPI), the response only persists for two months before becoming indistinguishable from zero."

If true, and it seems so, crude oil's future occupies a more independent space than traders might think. The economy's health reflected by inflation may rely more on money supply and government openness than on low crude prices.

From a 2004 book by Stephen Leeb, The Oil Factor, crude oil prices have significant effects on the economy and in particular, the stock market. On page 16 of the book, Leeb included a chart generated using actual S&P performance vs. changes in the price of crude. In essence, a doubling in crude price resulted in drastic bear markets, while the steady or falling prices produced strong market performances. His data also revealed delays equaling up to 18 months. Crude's recent price collapse, in half from its peak, might also play a major role in determining economic health at least for a while.

Both of these effects are likely to participate in complex, oscillatory networks determining outcomes for both crude and the economy.

So What's Happening

West Texas Crude oil seemed trapped into a trading range near $80 until a few weeks ago. Several crude builds in a row reported by the EIA, coupled with bank and recession fears, drove traders south, selling positions. Consistent negative sediment played its toll on pricing.

Trading Economics

But, investors might want to or should look deeper.

Two Bouts

Crude oil traders are watching two bouts: China's economic return and the U. S.'s economic health. At the first bout, in one corner wearing the white trunks, China's strong recovery, and in the other corner wearing the dark trunks, China falters. At the second bout, in one corner wearing the red, white, and blue trunks, Soft Landing, and in the other corner wearing the dark trunks, Hard Landing. This fight exists in a world of uncharacteristic tightness between supply and demand, a tightness only expected to deepen in the coming years.

And as is usual in contests, sideshows abound. OPEC+, excepting Russia, contributed to the price collapse, remaining silent on production cuts during this whole recent collapse, while Russia cut production by 500,000 bpd a few weeks ago, a response dictated from Russian Ural heavy oil's price dropping to a $30 differential from Brent. Another sideshow predicts oversupplied crude markets lasting until May 2023. JPMorgan's Head of Global Commodities Research, Natasha Kaneva, expects 46 million barrels added through this period. Yet, the size of the build exposes the market tightness being approximately 750,000 barrels per day, 0.7% of the total world daily demand. Even with this slight balance in excess production, world storage continues under its 5-year average.

No Change at the End

Knowledgeable analysts expect the main attraction to begin in May. One group, IEA, predicts, "Global oil demand is set to increase by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, pushed up by growth in Chinese consumption after the reopening," an increase of at least one and a half million barrels above today's production. The IEA expects the white trunks to win, with China's 900,000 per day increase leading demand. The IEA also noted how different demand will change from the beginning of 2023 at 3.2 million bpd lower in the 1st quarter before reaching the full increase. The increase includes a significant rebound in jet fuel consumption of 1.1 million bpd with air travel in and out of China returning. U. S. exports to China are picking up (emphasis added):

"with 14 Very Large Crude Carriers [] preparing to load from the US Gulf Coast to China in March. Katona noted this doubled the volume shipped over the last several years."

At the end of both bouts, demand might reach 102 million bpd, a new world record.

Another analyst, perhaps one of the more respected, Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield, predicts $100 Brent by year's end. He noted that China's demand is picking up "significantly." He expects a summer peak at approximately $90 with a second peak near $100 later in the year. U.S. capacity increases are likely limited from labor, inflation, and other supply chain restrictions. With restrictions for shale growth this year compared to 2022, the little left spare capacity at Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will determine the result.

With regards to the 2nd bout, the fight depends on the Federal Reserve.

"Decelerating growth continues to weigh on crude prices but if fears of a hard landing for the US economy are alleviated, WTI crude could find a home above the $80 a barrel," Ed Moya, Senior Market Analyst, The Americas at OANDA."

Goldman's global head of commodities, Jeff Currie, still predicts $100+ Brent sometime this year. He notes that increased China demand and Russia sanctions will drive the price. He believes that by May, the positive imbalance changes to negative. Currie continues (emphasis added):

And that's not all. "Are we going to run out of spare production capacity? Potentially by 2024, you start to have a serious problem."

The biggest bull, hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand, holds his position for $140 per barrel by year's end. His confidence:

"Echo[s] a popular thesis espoused by Goldman - namely that shrinking supply and capex spending cannot keep up with rising demand - Andurand said adding that even when oil demand peaks around the end of this decade (an aggressive hypothesis), it will not head for a fast decline."

Andurand's long-term thought, at the end of the bouts, predicts crude usage climbing to 110 million bpd demand in 2030. He questions how the world might achieve this demand without significant changes in investment.

Ticket Holders Went on Strike

More recently, a timely discussion by Alex Kimani of Oilprice described temporary monetary forces driving the sudden crude price collapse during the week of March 14th. Quoting,

"StanChart's crude oil positioning index fell 41.6 w/w to -67.0, the largest single-week decline in six years, while its gasoline positioning index fell by 36.4 to -6.6, marking the first time it had turned negative in 20 months. . . Indeed, silver and gold saw a net increase in long positions while all other classes of crude and crude products apart from heating oil and natural gas saw a net increase in short positions."

This action, technical in nature, began when banks watched prices fall through key put strike prices, forcing the sale of bank-held oil contracts in order to cover short puts options. The proceeds found themselves directed into gold and silver assets. Analysts watching this technical issue unwind believe that the selling balanced the markets, thus leaving a path of least resistance higher rather than continued weakness. Ticket holders seem ready to once again return to the ring.

Summary & Risk

The markets remain tight, prices suppressed from economic unknowns. Bank stresses resulted in inordinate crude oil contract selling tumbling market prices. With a level of stabilization in banks, prices returned trading above $70. More recent EIA reports have shown significant drops in gasoline and distillates, with total stocks of fossil fuels falling significantly.

Sheffield, told FT at CERAWeek (emphasis added), "I think the people that are in charge now are three countries - and they'll be in charge the next 25 years, Saudi first, UAE second, Kuwait third." Again, U. S. shale no longer buffers prices, leaving that function to others, some of which are not friendly with America's strategies. Another view, from Devon Energy's Muncrief, "the gist of the discussions at the meeting was, "Nobody controls the market. That's just the bottom line. So every company has to do what they think is best."

The fighters and sideshows are many. Leeb's crude oil pricing model predicts growth. The Fed's determination to show down the economy still exists, yet continued bank failure could derail this effort. Market supply vs. demand remains tight less than a million bpd, this against floundering world economies just now beginning to grow. The main bouts haven't yet started, coming at the earliest in May. Lost production from crippled investment, often deterred by Washington's interference, continues. The fight, which determines price, seems poised for significantly higher prices during 2023 and even worse in 2024 excepting a total collapse of the world economies, one similar to 2020. With regard to timing, the interactions are complex often switching sides, nevertheless, the massive under-investment over the past several years remains within time, a power that might deliver a knock-out blow.

Winning a round or two isn't the objective; it's winning the fight by either a knock-out or decision. In our view, crude oil prices will likely return to or near recent peaks. This means $120 plus sometime in the next year or two. We believe that bank issues or others will place the Fed on permanent hold and will likely force an interest rate retreat, adding additional demand pressure. Adding long positions on weakness seems in order.