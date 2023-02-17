David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has outperformed its peers in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) since its January lows.

We believe the recent AI frenzy also lifted AMD's buying sentiment, given its data center CPU advantages. The company has been leading in performance and total cost of ownership, or TCO, as it prepares to launch its 128-core cloud-optimized Bergamo CPU in H1'23.

DigiTimes estimates suggest that "AMD's CPUs are at least 30% cheaper than Intel's (INTC)." As such, it benefits companies needing to install "CPUs in large volumes."

Hence, there shouldn't be any surprise that AMD's data center CPUs are in demand with the leading cloud hyperscalers. Accordingly, "30% of server orders" placed by Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) are for AMD's CPUs.

AMD CTO Mark Papermaster highlighted in an early March conference why AMD's customers helped propel AMD's data center market share over the past year, mitigating the slowdown in its consumer business. Papermaster added:

Milan, the third-generation EPYC, is still the TCO advantage out in the marketplace. The fourth generation (Genoa) knocks it out of the park with a total cost of ownership and a consolidation play. So it is indeed a very, very, very important ramp for us. It's a very purposeful ramp, and it's going right on track. (Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference)

As such, AMD saw its server shipment share increase from 11.2% in 2021 to 15.6% in 2022. In addition, the share gain against Intel was significant, as Intel saw its shipment share drop to 77% in 2022 from 2021's 84.7% share.

Notably, AMD is expected to increase its share in 2023 to 20.5%, with ARM-based processors also seeing share gains to 8.1%. It augurs well for AMD's target of delivering 20% to 25% of data center revenue growth in 2023.

Accordingly, industry sources indicate that AMD's demand for advanced packaging and testing with Taiwan-based OSAT players "remains steady."

Therefore, we believe AMD's outperformance relative to its SOXX peers likely reflected the market's optimism over the potential growth of its data center shipment share.

Moreover, the PC market also is expected to bottom in stages in 2023. There are "early signs of recovery in commercial and gaming notebook/monitor orders while consumer PC demand remains subdued." Hence, AMD bulls could justifiably argue that the worst is likely over for AMD.

We agree. As the market is forward-looking, it's hard to believe that AMD has not bottomed out after recovering nearly 90% from its October 2022 lows.

However, the critical question is whether the market has factored in forward earnings growth estimates into its valuation.

Accordingly, Wall Street analysts expect AMD to post revenue growth of 0.44% in FY23, given the downstream headwinds. However, it's expected to post revenue growth of 17.4% in FY24.

In addition, AMD also is projected to deliver an adjusted EPS growth of 42.7% in FY24. However, investors need to consider that it's predicated against a decline of 13% in its adjusted EPS for FY23, resulting in less challenging comps.

As such, the savvy market operators have likely anticipated AMD's recovery, even though the downstream headwinds remain uncertain.

AMD blended fair value estimates (InvestingPro)

AMD's blended fair value estimate indicates a less than 10% potential upside to its implied fair value of $103. Moreover, its forward adjusted P/E of 31x is significantly above the SOXX's 18.5x.

It's also above the tech sector's 22.5x, suggesting that near-term optimism over AMD may have been reflected. Also, Trefis' sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation estimates are more pessimistic, valuing AMD at less than $72.

AMD/SOXX price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

We believe that nothing goes up in a straight line "forever." As such, investors are encouraged to buy weakness, particularly if the valuation isn't compelling.

As seen above, AMD has outperformed the SOXX since its January lows. Notably, astute buyers returned to defend those levels before lifting the momentum higher.

Momentum breakout traders likely joined in recently after the dip buyers scooped up the shares at the start of the year when semi-stocks were still in highly pessimistic zones.

However, we believe the outperformance against the SOXX could stall in the near term, suggesting a pullback could be in store.

Coupled with a much less compelling valuation than levels seen over the past three months, we are moving to the sidelines from here.

Rating: Hold (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

