The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) NBF 21st Annual Financial Services Conference Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.64K Followers

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) NBF 21st Annual Financial Services Conference March 29, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Rhodes – Group Head Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

All right. I'd like to welcome to the stage our next guest, Michael Rhodes, Group Head Canadian Personal Banking. Michael was here last year as well when we're dealing with a different issue geopolitical one. And this year it's a closer to home issue, but nonetheless not a fun issue. And that segues into the first question, a couple of questions anyway on deposits. Everybody, not everyone, a lot of people have been asking me about uninsured deposits in the Canadian banking system, and then I got a follow up to that one, but if you have any quantification there at all?

Michael Rhodes

Yes. And so I know the difference, obviously folks in deposits and maybe just a categorical comment about our deposit base. And then I'll answer your question made from an industry perspective and a TD Bank perspective, because I don't believe that's something that we disclose from a bank perspective. But overall actually we feel very, very good. We have a very good core stable retail deposit base. And I imagine you're going to be asking me about what the performance trends are looking like.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Michael Rhodes

And it's all pretty benign. It's – our trends we're seeing at our deposit flows. We track flow of funds, as you can imagine, on a daily, weekly, monthly basis. And the flows of funds have been pretty consistent, pre-Silicon Valley Bank, post-Silicon Valley Bank, to our forecast, no matter what kind of variance I look at, there is nothing particularly like interesting or about the data. It's just kind of more BAUs, the way I would describe it. So the deposit base is performing very, very well. In terms of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.