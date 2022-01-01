Morsa Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has made a name for itself as a top performer in the tech sector with shares up nearly 150% over the past year. The climb reflects a sharp rise in earnings benefiting from a ramp-up in manufacturing capacity alongside the rollout of new server and storage hardware products. That line was part of our bullish thesis in an article last year highlighting SMCI's solid fundamentals with several growth tailwinds.

In many ways, conditions have evolved even better than we imagined. SMCI now finds itself at the intersection of one of the hottest investing themes, which is the emergence of artificial intelligence and related applications. Simply put, SMCI solutions are critical for AI data computing infrastructure.

Our update today reaffirms a call for even more upside in shares of SMCI. The setup here is for a new boost of growth momentum with the company well-positioned to continue beating expectations. Notably, the stock has pulled back from a recent high with the current level representing a new entry point for shares in our opinion. The attraction here is a high-quality company that remains undervalued relative to larger peers.

Data by YCharts

SMCI Key Metrics

One of the most impressive trends from SMCI has been its streak of not only growing EPS, but also surprising consensus estimates every quarter for the past three years. For context, the company reached an EPS of $3.26 for the last reported fiscal Q2, up from $0.88 in the year prior, and even $0.63 in the same period from 2020. This type of trajectory explains the stock price gains in contrast to the broader tech sector which has been in a more challenging operating environment.

Seeking Alpha

Management explains that its sales are exceeding the industry growth rate by more than 5x over the past year based on its efforts at value-added high-performance products, including some first-to-market solutions.

Fiscal Q2 revenue at $1.8 billion was up 54% year-over-year with the even bigger development being the steady climb in margins. The gross margin at 18.8% is up 480 basis points from the period last year while the operating margin at 12.8% compares to 5.2% in Q2 fiscal 2022, against otherwise flat operating expenses.

source: company IR

We can also bring up that the company maintains a solid balance sheet, ending the quarter with $305 million in cash against just $142 million in long-term debt. The net cash position is a strong point in the company's investment profile. It's also worth covering that SMCI scores well in Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking, earning high grades for its valuation, growth, and profitability relative to the broader technology sector.

Seeking Alpha

What's Next for SMCI?

We mentioned AI, but the story here extends into several high-growth verticals including cloud components, enterprise infrastructure, along with Edge/5G-geared solutions.

Management sees the company's rack-scale servers optimized to integrate next-generation GPUs which are at the core of AI processing as a game changer compared to alternatives on the market. Liquid cooling options, for example, allow for more efficient operation that also works to reduce customer operating cost requirements.

A recent development has been an announced partnership with Nvidia Corp (NVDA) offering an application-optimized system for developing and running AI-based software. The idea here is for a "plug-and-play" solution that accommodates the next generation of CPUs and GPUs for high-performance applications.

source: company IR

A big advantage SMCI has in the industry is its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint at a San Jose, California facility. The result is both lower logistical costs shipping to U.S. customers along with a faster lead time. This is beyond the company's Malaysia and Taiwan operations which can focus specifically on serving Asia-Pac customers.

Notably, production capacity still has room to keep climbing to meet demand with the company targeting worldwide capacity at 4,000 "racks per month" by the end of 2023, compared to approximately 3,000 last November. These were points reiterated during the last conference call:

Our U.S. facility still has 40% capacity while Taiwan still has 50% capacity headroom to grow for the next one to two years. To accommodate stronger growth in the near and midterm future, our recently broken-ground Malaysia new campus will start to contribute even better profit margin through economy of scale with our more and more new high-volume customers

For the full-year fiscal 2023, the current guidance is for revenue between $6.5 and $7.5 billion, representing an annual increase of 35% at the midpoint. Management is also targeting non-GAAP EPS between $9.00 and $11.30 with the spread ultimately depending on the timing of shipments.

Currently, the consensus EPS estimate for this year at $10.34 is in that range. Considering the company's recent earnings history and strong operating environment for its particular solutions, we'll make the case that there's a path to hit the higher end of the range above $11.00

Data by YCharts

Is SMCI A Good Stock?

There's a lot to like about Super Micro Computer that is essentially at the right place and right time with expanding output ready to capture what has turned into strong market demand in this category of IT solutions. The bullish case now is that the emergence of AI applications as a new growth driver can represent some incremental demand that is ultimately positive for earnings.

Compared to larger global competitors like Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE); the sense is that SMCI is capturing market share by more quickly responding to changing customers' needs adding a layer of differentiation.

In terms of valuation, SMCI trading at a 10x forward earnings multiple is sitting at a discount to CSCO at 14x and a premium to HPE and DELL closer to 7x. Again, SMCI stands out with its stronger growth while its focus on high-performance applications and value-added categories supports higher margins.

By this measure, we believe there is room for SMCI's valuation to converge higher towards CSCO which benefits from its greater exposure to the software side but has struggled to generate top-line momentum.

Data by YCharts

SMCI Stock Price Forecast

We rate SMCI as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $130 representing a 13x multiple on the current consensus fiscal 2023 EPS. The way we get there will start with another solid quarter of earnings when the company next reports its updated financials by early May.

Looking at the stock price chart, we believe the current level of around $100 can represent a solid base of technical support. In our view, it would require a deeper deterioration in the economic backdrop and macro outlook as a key risk to watch for shares to break down from their long-running uptrend. As long as shares remain above ~$90, the bulls are in control, in our opinion.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the gross and operating margin, along with cash flow trends. Comments from management suggesting AI-specific applications are starting to have an impact on the top line may go a long way for shares to take another leg higher.