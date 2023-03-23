After our recent deep-dive into the EU banking environment, today we are analyzing Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG). Why?
It's not just banks that have exposure to Credit Suisse Group AG's (CS) Additional tier 1 bonds (which were devalued to zero for the UBS merger), but also insurance companies. As a reminder, the FINMA (Switzerland's financial markets regulator) provided more information explaining the complete write-down of AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse following the bank's bailout. In the note, we report that "the AT1 instruments issued contractually provide a zero value if a triggering event occurs, in particular, if extraordinary support is granted by the State." Therefore, since Credit Suisse was granted liquidity with a federal guarantee, these contractual conditions were met. In the note, the Swiss authority specified that the Tier 2 bonds will not be written down.
Well, looking at our insurance coverage, only three companies have exposure to Credit Suisse AT1s: Aegon with €3 million, Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) with $2 million, and Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) with €1 million. UK life insurers have almost no exposure to bank AT1s, as these bonds are not eligible. Despite this, since early March, the STOXX 600 Insurance Index is down by almost 9%.
In detail, Aegon was heavily penalized, losing almost 25% of its entire market cap. Aside from the €3 million exposure of CS's At1s, our favorite Dutch player has only €20 million of total exposure to bank AT1s.
At the aggregate level, AT1 investments are "almost" non-investable assets because the risk/reward profile is very low, given the high capital requirement. European insurance companies are not overexposed to Credit Suisse's total bank debt and its negligible in terms of Credit Suisse's At1 instruments. In addition, we should emphasize how the EU insurance regulator (EIOPA) set a very strict regulatory framework within the sector.
Why are we still seeing capital upside potential in Aegon?
