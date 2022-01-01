Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

At Leads From Gurus, we keep a close eye on the portfolios of investing gurus not because we will mimic all their trades, but because these portfolios are dominated by lesser-known, undercovered companies. Since we believe the best investment opportunities can be found in these types of stocks, it makes sense for us to monitor guru portfolios. Bruce Berkowitz, a well-known investor and founder of Fairholme Capital Management, is a guru that we follow because of his strong track record as a deep-value investor. At the end of 2022, Bruce Berkowitz's portfolio was highly concentrated on The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE), which made up 78.50% of Fairholme Capital Management's portfolio according to SEC filings. Although Mr. Berkowitz recently sold some of his shares (less than 200K), he still owns more than 24 million JOE shares through his investment firm, which is currently valued at close to $940 million. This massive concentration on St. Joe is somewhat surprising given that the real estate industry has come under pressure due to restrictive monetary policy decisions and the looming threat of a recession. Bruce Berkowitz is the chairman of St. Joe's board of directors and is also the largest shareholder of the company with control of around 42% common stock.

In this analysis, we will dig deep to identify whether St. Joe is attractively valued today despite these challenges.

The business

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development and management company. The company has a rich history dating back to 1936 when it was founded as the St. Joe Paper Company. Over the years, the company has evolved from a paper manufacturer to a diversified real estate developer with a focus on Florida's Northwest coast. St. Joe's portfolio includes a range of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, as well as resorts and leisure facilities. The company owns approximately 169,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida, including 15 miles of beachfront property on the Gulf of Mexico. St. Joe has the legal rights to develop over 170,000 residential units, 22 million square feet of commercial properties, and 3,000+ hotel rooms on lands within Bay and Walton counties.

From a business segment perspective, the residential segment and the hospitality segment were identical contributors to St Joe's operating revenue last year.

Exhibit 1: Operating revenue contribution by reporting segments

The hospitality segment, over the last couple of years, has grown in importance, which is a good sign given that this sector is likely to remain resilient for a few years despite macroeconomic challenges.

The Aggressive Push Into Hospitality Is Commendable

One of the company's most significant projects is the development of the Panama City Beach area. In partnership with other developers, St. Joe has invested in the construction of new residential and commercial properties in the area, including hotels, condominiums, and retail centers. In recent years, St. Joe has focused on transforming its land holdings into master-planned communities, such as Watersound, a luxury beachfront community, and Breakfast Point, a mixed-use development that includes residential, commercial, and retail space.

St. Joe has recently unveiled its plans to launch five new hotels by the first half of 2023. Among these hotels, The Lodge 30A, an 85-room boutique hotel located on Scenic Highway 30A, has already opened its doors in February. St. Joe anticipates the launch of four additional hotels in the next four months, which includes the 255-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort, the waterfront 124-room Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina, the 107-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach, and Camp Creek Inn, a 75-room boutique hotel overlooking Camp Creek golf course. The completion of these properties will increase the number of hotel rooms in St. Joe's portfolio from 531 to 1,177.

The new hotel properties are strategically located in areas of high demand, particularly the Scenic Highway 30A region, where St. Joe already operates three boutique hotels which include The Pearl Hotel, WaterColor Inn, and Watersound Inn. The addition of Camp Creek Inn and The Lodge 30A will strengthen St. Joe's presence in this area. Moreover, Home2 Suites by Hilton Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located near the 30A corridor, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, and the popular Sandestin and Destin areas. In Panama City Beach, the Gulf-front Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort will be launched, situated beside the famous Pier Park shopping and lifestyle center. The Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina, located in downtown Panama City's historic waterfront district, will feature a 5th-floor sky bar and a restaurant on the first floor offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with picturesque waterfront views of St. Andrew Bay and the central business and entertainment district. The launch of these new hotels is well-timed, considering the increasing demand for tourism in the region. In 2021, South Walton had 5.4 million visitors, generating an annual economic impact of over $7 billion, while Panama City Beach attracted nearly 20 million visitors and generated over $3 billion in total visitor spending.

The company has also invested heavily in the development of healthcare facilities in the region, including the Sacred Heart Hospital in Santa Rosa Beach and the Bay Medical Center in Panama City. Additionally, in January, the company announced that the Emerald Coast of Northwest Florida's Latitude Margaritaville Watersound achieved a significant milestone last December with the sale of its 1,000th home. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is a St. Joe-operated housing development project, designed for "55-and-better living." The community will feature the construction of 3,500 homes. Further, the development's Latitude Town Center is expected to open in the spring, offering residents the opportunity to indulge in the community's core values of entertainment, cuisine, music, and escapism. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound was launched to enthusiastic homebuyers in May 2021 and managed to achieve this impressive feat in just 19 months. In addition to the wide range of amenities offered by Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, St. Joe plans to build a public marina and commercial village near the community in the future. St. Joe is also working on a healthcare campus near Latitude Margaritaville Watersound in partnership with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Inc. and Florida State University College of Medicine which was announced in 2021.

Navigating Challenges To Position For Growth

Despite facing economic challenges in the real estate industry in 2022, The St. Joe Company reported revenue of $252.3 million for the full year, a 5.4% decline from the revenue of $267 million reported for 2021. However, the company experienced growth in its Hospitality revenue by 29% and leasing revenue by 45% in 2022, while its real estate revenue decreased by 31%. The net income for the year decreased by 4.8% due to higher input costs, supply chain disruptions, and project completion delays.

Despite these challenges, St. Joe invested $356.7 million in 2022 for the development of operating properties and real estate to be sold, while also returning capital to shareholders by paying $23.5 million in cash dividends and repurchasing approximately 577,000 shares. Moving forward, St. Joe expects growth in real estate revenue and continued growth in recurring hospitality and leasing revenue in 2023 aided by investments in these sectors. The favorable outlook is driven by the strong demand stemming from the growing influx of tourists and new residents to their communities.

Despite a significant year-over-year decline in real estate revenue by 31%, The St. Joe Company made a strategic decision to lease their newly constructed townhomes at Watersound Origins instead of selling them. The company expects this decision to contribute to its recurring revenue streams and increase the long-term value of the townhomes. With the ongoing growth of Northwest Florida, the company believes that these types of choices will enable them to expand and maximize long-term shareholder value. As of the end of 2022, the company had contracts for 2,197 residential homesites, which are estimated to generate around $176.3 million in revenue (plus residuals) over the coming years. Additionally, during the year, Florida saw a significant increase in net migration, becoming the state with the highest net migration in the country. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on St. Joe's business in the long term, despite any potential short-term challenges posed by increasing interest rates. Data from the Census Bureau reveals that Florida's population surpassed 22 million in July 2022, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous year. This growth is the highest among all states in the U.S. during this period. The Census Bureau's latest estimates also indicate that roughly 320,000 Americans moved to Florida between 2021 and 2022, the most significant influx among all 49 states and Washington, DC.

Exhibit 2: Domestic migration data

St. Joe and its peers will have to navigate some rough seas before any economic recovery can be expected, and beyond these challenges, the company seems to have a long runway for growth with many of its properties strategically located in high-demand areas.

Takeaway

The St. Joe Company is a well-established and diversified real estate developer with a focus on the growing Florida market. With a long history of successful development projects and a strong commitment to sustainable growth, the company is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come. The domestic migration trends in favor of Florida paint a promising picture of long-term demand. For now, at Leads From Gurus, we are wary of investing in regional real estate companies as we believe alpha-generating opportunities are minimal. For this reason, I will not invest in JOE today but will keep a close eye on the company.