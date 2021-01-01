URA: Nuclear-Related Stocks Consolidating After The Pandemic Surge

Mar. 29, 2023 4:18 PM ETGlobal X Uranium ETF (URA)
Summary

  • Nuclear energy is seen as a bridge fuel to a low-carbon future.
  • With shares of URA down sharply in the last two years, valuations are better, but technical damage has been done.
  • I spot a pair of key price zones on this Canada-heavy and Energy sector-exposed fund.

Nuclear power plant after sunset. Dusk landscape with big chimneys.

KE ZHUANG

Nuclear energy continues to be a hotbed of controversy despite the ongoing energy threat across Europe. Companies engaged in the development of uranium, a key material for nuclear energy generation, surged coming out of the pandemic, led higher by rising power costs

European Energy Crisis In Check For Now: TTF NG Prices Sink

TradingView

URA: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

URA: Sector and Country Breakdowns

Global X Funds

URA: Bearish Seasonality Through October

Equity Clock

URA: Mid-$20 Resistance, $18 Support

StockCharts.com

