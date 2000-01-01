FHLC: Aging U.S. Demographics Should Boost This Health Care ETF

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20K Followers

Summary

  • Healthcare is considered a defensive sector that should outperform during times of high inflation, weak economic growth, and challenging markets.
  • In addition, demographics should be a tailwind as the U.S. population is aging, and going forward, that trend is only accelerating.
  • Since its inception in October of 2013, the FHLC ETF has delivered an average annual total return of 12.4%. The expense fee is 0.08% and the fund is rated 4-stars.
  • Top holdings include UnitedHealth Group, J&J, AbbVie, Merck, and Eli Lilly.

Close up man hand arranging wood block with healthcare medical icon on hospital background. Health care and Health insurance concept.

pcess609

My followers know that I advise investors to build a well-diversified portfolio and to hold it throughout the market's up-and-down cycles in order to receive the returns the market is more than willing to give to them. Part of my

Chart
Data by YCharts

U.S. Population Aging

Urban Institute

FHLC ETF Top-10 Holdings

Fidelity

Chart
Data by YCharts

FHLC ETF Performance

Fidelity

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLP, FHLC, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.