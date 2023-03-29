Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2023 3:40 PM ETPieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.64K Followers

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Q4 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Bures - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Yoder - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mary Fitzgerald - Vice President, Project Leader Elarekibep

Conference Call Participants

Roger Song - Jefferies

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Rob Andrew - William Blair & Company

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Year-End 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Tom Bures. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Bures

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our year-end 2022 conference call and corporate update. On the call today, we have Steve Yoder, our President and CEO, who will provide a corporate overview and outlook on our pipeline; Hitto Kaufmann, our Chief Scientific Officer; Shane Olwill, our Chief Development Officer; and Mary Fitzgerald, Vice President, Project Leader Elarekibep, who will be available for Q&A.

You can access the press release released this morning on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.pieris.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution that comments made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of operations of Pieris, including statements related to the timing and progress of our clinical trials and preclinical programs, including the anticipated timing for the reporting of data, our partnerships and our financial position, and actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences are described in our filings with the SEC, including our annual, quarterly and current reports. The information being presented is only

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.