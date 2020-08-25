Office Isn't Dead, Especially Those Soaking Up The Sunbelt

Summary

  • In the business world, there were calls for “the death of malls,” the death of fitness centers, the death of movie theaters… and the death of offices, too.
  • Don’t get me wrong: I’m very well aware that the office debate still rages.
  • Yet many of those same big companies have rethought their 2020 thinking, telling employees today that they’re “coming back to the office.” Or else.
Low angle view of pet French bulldog sitting on floor amongst colleagues working in modern creative office interior

FangXiaNuo

We all know the story of 2020.

The year began with so much promise in so many places. Individuals and corporations alike were touting a time of “perfect vision,” which might have been the biggest joke ever played out on the

Diagram, map Description automatically generated

HIW Investor Presentation

HIW Investor Presentation

HIW Investor Presentation

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

HIW Investor Presentation

HIW Investor Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated with medium confidence

FAST Graphs

Table Description automatically generated

PDM Form 10-K

A picture containing table Description automatically generated

PDM Presentation

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

PDM Presentation

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Table Description automatically generated

BDN Form 10-K

Background pattern Description automatically generated

BDN Form 10-K

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

Table Description automatically generated

REIT/BASE

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Map Description automatically generated

CIO Investor Presentation

CIO Form 10-K

CIO Form 10-K (compiled by iREIT)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

CIO Investor Presentation

CIO Investor Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Map Description automatically generated

CUZ Investor Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

CUZ Investor Presentation (compiled by iREIT)

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

CUZ Investor Presentation

CUZ Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with medium confidence

FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIW, ARE, BXP, KR, BDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

