Summary

  • ESGU follows a sector-neutral strategy designed to mimic the risk and return profile of the broader market. With $14 billion in assets, it's the largest ESG fund in the world.
  • Still, the fund had $5 billion in outflows this month, leading all ETFs. Likely reasons are unclear investment objectives and relatively poor returns over the last three years.
  • ESGU remains one of the better choices, but only because it's nearly identical to SPY, excluding only 3% of companies by weight. All other key fundamental metrics are similar.
  • There isn't a compelling reason to buy ESGU today. Since S&P 500 ETFs like SPY, IVV, VOO, and SPLG are cheaper, investors should be slightly better off with them in the long run.
Investment Thesis

According to the 2022 Annual ESG Survey by Russell Investments, 236 surveyed respondents cited climate risk, general environmental concerns, and diversity, equity, and inclusion as the most significant ESG issues impacting clients. Still, practical investors aren't always willing to sacrifice return or pay higher

