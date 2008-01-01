VV: Downside Risks Outweigh Upside Potential In 2023

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.71K Followers

Summary

  • VV invests in large-cap U.S. stocks.
  • The fund has performed quite well over the long run.
  • However, the downside risk is high due to its elevated valuation.
  • Earnings may continue to be revised downward for stocks in VV’s portfolio.

The Federal Reserve Makes Policy Announcement

Scott Olson

Introduction

Investors that focus solely on large-cap stocks have endured losses since the beginning of 2022. Will this trend continue for the rest of 2023? Will large-cap stocks win favor again? In this article, we will analyze Vanguard Large Cap ETF (

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Yardeni Research

Chart Description automatically generated

Yardeni Research

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.71K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.