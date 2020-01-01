solvod/iStock via Getty Images

How much higher can rates go? Some investors are content to remain in cash until the Federal Reserve relents. Are they right? Only time will tell. The Federal Reserve disagrees with the market on the future path of interest rates. The Federal Reserve might know something the market doesn't, but it sure misread inflation in 2021.

In 2021, they demonstrated an inability to successfully predict inflation that had already occurred. Events that have already occurred are generally the easiest to predict. However, the Federal Reserve successfully predicted that they would shove rates much higher, regardless of the consequences. That leads investors to wonder whether they should listen to the economic data (which should guide economic policy) or listen to the Federal Reserve, which dictates monetary policy.

The Debt Explosion

If you believe the United States will see short-term rates go over 6% and stay there indefinitely, you don't want any stock. You only want cash for now, and then food. Food would be to handle the collapse of the economy.

Because if the United States has to pay 6% on the roughly $32 trillion in federal debt we've already accrued, that would be $1.92 trillion per year. The only thing preventing an absolute explosion in the deficit is that some of the debts have lower interest rates locked in for longer periods. However, as those cheaper debts expire, new debts are issued to lock in higher costs.

The net interest expense listed by the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) was $475 billion for 2022. The biggest factor holding that number down was lower rates. The difference between those values is $1.445 trillion.

You may recall there was some political posturing about social security. To put that in perspective, the CBO lists "actual" values for Social Security (Old-Age and Survivor's Insurance plus Disability Insurance) at $1.213 trillion for 2022. Those costs are expected to balloon, and there absolutely won't be anywhere near the same level of cash inflow.

Just ask yourself how we will pay another $1.445 trillion in interest expenses. The obvious answer is issuing more debt, but that's a pretty bad plan.

To put the budget in perspective, total federal tax collections across all sources only came to $4.896 trillion. At 6% interest rates on all the outstanding Federal Debt, 29.5% of total tax collections will go to nothing but interest.

What do you call a family where 29.5% of total income goes to paying interest expense? Broke.

Can the United States handle a dramatic increase in mandatory retirement benefits and an explosion in the cost of debt? I doubt it.

Not Considering Consequences

Higher interest rates with low government debt would not be much of an issue. The problem is that the debt already exists. Further, there's precious little value to show for it. Jerome Powell has stated explicitly that the Federal Reserve does not consider what its actions do to the country's future financial viability. Short-term inflation is the only factor they consider, and the costs of controlling it don't matter.

My Expectation

I think we will see the Federal Reserve lower rates after it becomes obvious to most people that the current wave of inflation is over. I think that means they may wait a little longer than the market expects, but not much. Holding rates higher for longer eventually becomes inflationary because of the impact on the deficit.

When most people recognize inflation is under control, holding rates higher will be seen as creating financial risk with minimal benefit.

The 2023 Deficit

Using the CBO's projections, the deficit for 2023 is projected at $1.394 trillion. Only $1.741 trillion of the spending is labeled as discretionary. That includes defense spending of $.891 trillion. So non-defense discretionary spending only reaches $.85 trillion. So even if that were cut to $0, the deficit would be projected at $544 trillion.

This is before social security outflows grow from about $1.213 trillion this year to a projected $2.24 trillion (doubling) by 2032.

Are there ways to pay for higher interest expenses? Mathematically, yes. However, the ways would be extremely unpopular, and they would cut much deeper than "not raising rates."

Believe it or not, the free market is capable of handling inflation.

By the way, the CBO is laughably bullish. The projections for taxes and expenses clearly don't reflect a recession occurring within the next decade.

Fiscal Policy vs. Monetary Policy

These terms are not the same. People who disagree with me often conflate the two. Fiscal policy is deficits. Monetary policy is interest rates. People have been told that monetary policy (low rates) creates inflation. It can impact inflation, but it's a pretty small impact compared to fiscal policy.

Look at the following chart and ask yourself:

Does a decline in the blue line drive the red line higher?

FRED

The red line is CPI excluding shelter, which eliminates the lag time on shelter. It's a much better measure for actual market prices. You'll notice that the blue line falling has minimal impact on the red line.

Maybe you'll notice a spike in this other variable that occurs right around 2020:

FRED

Deficits drive inflation. That's the cause and effect. It's really simple. So if we increase interest expense by raising rates or issuing more debt (but we're doing both), the future deficits get bigger and the debt to GDP metric compounds.

As a tax-paying American, I would really love to see that ratio decline. Four things push that ratio lower:

Lower deficits (or even a surplus). Lower interest rates (because they reduce deficits). Higher growth in real GDP. Higher inflation (because debt and GDP are nominal terms).

That's a list most people hate to think about, but those are the facts.

The Federal Reserve is fighting inflation (number 4) and driving us towards a recession (hurts number 3) by raising interest rates (contrary to number 2). Recessions lead to higher deficits (lower tax collections combined with greater unemployment and welfare payments), so there goes number 1 on the list.

The Federal Reserve may follow through on its threats and create a recession. But the only justification for doing that is to control inflation. Since month-over-month growth in CPI excluding shelter (lagged variable) has been low for more than six months, there's little reason to believe rates need to keep going higher.

Someone is going to argue that higher rates will cause politicians to stop spending someone else's money. That's a cute idea. It never worked:

FRED

The Bullish Camp

Yes, that puts me in the bullish camp. I'm bullish on the sectors I cover (in general, absolutely not on every stock) and even on Treasuries. I don't think the TIPS yield needs to continue rising:

FRED

That's essentially an estimate of how much more than inflation the Federal Reserve will volunteer to pay out over the next five years. It peaked in September 2022.

For investors who want to stay on the sidelines, look for a Treasury ETF. Personally, I'm using the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) for most of my cash. However, my cash position is pretty low. We've found plenty of other great investments lately, and I'm happy to be building those positions.

The biggest risk to my position is that the Federal Reserve could keep rates elevated for much too long and drive the United States into a deeper recession. If they don't, then as rates plunge, investors will be searching for investments again.