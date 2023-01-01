Arbitrum Airdrop: Strong Network Metrics, Weak Token Economics

Mike Fay
Summary

  • The Arbitrum airdrop has finally happened. There are currently a little over a quarter of a million holders and many of the tourists appear to have left.
  • As a network, Arbitrum's metrics are generally strong. Valuation metrics also show a token that is probably well-priced.
  • Long-term holders have to decide if governance is a strong enough reason to keep a token that is going to experience what could be aggressive unlocking in 12 months.
Value of ethereum technology

SKapl/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The long awaited Arbitrum (ARB-USD) airdrop has finally happened. Like Optimism (OP-USD) or Polygon (MATIC-USD) Arbitrum is the latest Ethereum (ETH-USD) scaling chain that now has

ARB Holders

ARB Holders (Dune Analytics/Blockworks)

ARB Distribution

ARB Distribution (Dune Analytics/0xroll)

Daily Transactions

Daily Transactions (Dune Analytics/Blockworks Research)

Arbitrum TVL

Arbitrum TVL (Defi Llama)

Fully Diluted P/F Ratio

Fully Diluted P/F Ratio (Token Terminal)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MATIC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why. I did not qualify or attempt to qualify for the ARB airdrop.

