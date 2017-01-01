KanawatTH

RH (NYSE:RH) is a specialty retailer that we have previously liked and traded in the past, but it has been a horrible market and a horrible time for retail stocks largely. Let us be clear. We are in the camp that a recession is imminent. Our read of the yield curve, history, bank closures, and layoffs, as well as a Fed that raised rates again, suggests all is not well. This market has been held up largely by massive large cap tech stocks, and some industrials.

We have grown bearish on company performance and believe you should be reducing equity exposure at these levels and higher. Our base case is a retest of the December lows following a run to the top end of the SP 500 (SP500) trading channel which we are quickly approaching. The market has not effectively priced in earnings estimates reductions, and we think pricing in a rate cut is foolish because: 1) we do not see cuts this year; and 2) if we have a Fed pivot, it means the economy is in the proverbial toilet.

Today we just got more evidence that things are getting worse from RH with their just-reported earnings. Now not all retailers are created equal, some companies are performing well. RH is a good look at the higher-end consumer and housing, and the results and outlook suggest pain. We think it serves as a warning sign for specialty retailers that will be reporting earnings in the coming weeks.

We want to say that in the specialty retail space, it is those companies that are best managing their inventory, using tactical promotion to attract sales but preserve margins, and watching costs generally speaking, that are doing well in this environment. Keep in mind that inflation has been a bit of a retail killer for many months, and the rising input costs coupled with a consumer whose dollar does not go as far is a bad mix for retailers. We think RH stock is heading to $225 or lower, and other retailers may see some pressure. We are being quite realistic here. The market has gotten ahead of itself again, as we are well over 4,000 on the SP500, but many companies are indeed reducing outlooks and RH is no exception.

The company missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines. That is not good in and of itself, but the market these days seems to care more about guidance, and the 2023 guidance was much weaker than expected. Perhaps the market was sniffing this out some, given that the stock has slowly churned lower for many months, but also falling dramatically since February.

So how bad was it? Well RH Q4 GAAP net revenues were $772 million vs. $903 million last year. Further, margins were compressed. Q4 GAAP gross margins was 47.8% vs. 50.5% a year ago. Ouch. This comes as the company moves to push inventory and is getting promotional to keep sales strong. The Q4 adjusted gross margin was 47.8% vs. 50.4% a year ago. It was not just gross margin that narrowed. Operating margins were also weak at 14.5% vs. 24.1% a year ago, while adjusted operating margins were 16.6% vs. 25.2% a year ago. All in all, the bottom line earnings stunk. Net income was $107 million, down from $147 million a year ago while adjusted net income was down by more than half, falling to $73 million from $164 million. Adjusted EPS was $2.88 falling by about half from $5.66, and whiffing on estimates by $0.48.

Now this performance is obviously disappointing. But the outlook was rough. In the release link above, management stated:

"Based on current trends, we expect fiscal 2023 revenues in the range of $2.9 to $3.1 billion and adjusted operating margin in the range of 15% to 17%, which includes an approximate 150 basis point drag due to the ramp up of our global expansion. We estimate the 53rd week will result in revenues of approximately $60 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we are forecasting revenues of $720 to $735 million and adjusted operating margin in the range of 13% to 14%.

This update has us concerned for other retailers as well. The magnitude of the reduction in the expectations relative to what was already a previously disappointing outlook in many respects reflects the concerns we have for the consumer more broadly. Sure, some of this is a weaker housing outlook. But generally, in a recession the wealthy tend to do just fine, at least compared to Main Street. This outlook shows revenues could be under $3 billion, down from ~$3.6 billion in 2022, which was already down from 2021's ~$3.76 billion. This guidance for annual sales was well below even the most bearish analyst estimate ($3.2 billion).

So, a pretty sizable miss and a down guide from RH stock lend more evidence to our outlook for the macro situation. We are not overly bearish on everything: money can be made in select sectors and stocks. However, we do think this market is making a run up to the top end of its trading channel. As earnings season really starts up in a few weeks, we think you will see more reports like this and guidance reductions. We are concerned.