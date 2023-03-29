Intel Corporation (INTC) Data Center and AI Investor Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 29, 2023 8:07 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Data Center and AI Investor Conference Call March 29, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Pitzer - Corporate Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Sandra Rivera - Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Center & AI Group

Lisa Spelman - Corporate Vice President and General Manager of our Xeon products

Greg Lavender - Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of our Software & Advanced Technology Group

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Muse - Evercore ISI

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Brett Simpson - Arete Research

Christopher Rolland - SIG

Tristan Gerra - R.W. Baird

John Pitzer

Before we begin, please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements on the environment as we currently see it. As such, it does involve risks and uncertainties. Our filings with the SEC, including our most recent earnings press release and 10-K, provide more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our second in a series of investor webinars. The purpose of our webinars is to give our outside owners the opportunity to engage more closely with our leadership team and to focus on specific topics that are critical to better understanding our strategy and ultimately, the value we are striving to create for all of our stakeholders.

I'm John Pitzer, Corporate Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. In January, we hosted our first webinar on the PC business, highlighting our view on the overall market and the strategies we're pursuing to capture value. Today, we're going to take a closer look at our Data Center and AI business with the help of 3 of our key executives joining me on the webinar; Sandra Rivera, Intel Executive Vice President and General

