We’re downgrading Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to a hold after our previous investment thesis has fallen through. We last wrote in late October with a buy-rating driven by our belief that the company made a good acquisition candidate for several players in the market- including Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), or any car service company. We are downgrading the stock now after the company’s incoming CEO David Risher stated that “Lyft is not for sale,” reversing our previous investment thesis. Earlier this week, Lyft announced that co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer would step down from their management positions, and veteran of Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT), Risher, will step in starting the new month. The stock popped on the news and then dropped after the company said it wasn’t interested in selling. The stock is down roughly 76% over the past year, underperforming Uber and the S&P 500, down 14% and 13%, respectively, during the same period.

The following graph outlines Lyft’s stock performance compared to the S&P 500 and Uber.

After the news, we believe it's time to reassess our rating. We’re cautious about Lyft going forward as we expect the company to struggle to turn a profit amid a weaker spending environment and as competitor Uber (UBER) dominates the market. We recommend investors wait on the sideline to see how the new CEO strategy for recovery pans out towards 2024.

Not selling out

We’re less constructive on Lyft post-news that the company wouldn’t be selling and is ready to jump more seriously into the rink against Uber. Lyft is an online transportation platform connecting riders and drivers. Lyft currently has 20.4M monthly active users, while Uber has a whopping 113M. We expect Lyft to struggle to boost its monthly active users now more than ever as a weaker spending environment persists and as Uber provides an often cheaper alternative. Uber’s more-cost friendly service is treating the company well; as of 2022, Uber has a 71% market share in the U.S. rideshare market, while Lyft has 29%. Incoming CEO Risher is pushing forth an upbeat front for Lyft’s recovery plan; Risher is focused on making Lyft more price competitive by cutting prices and reducing prime time. We expect Lyft will have to give in to pressures for price cuts to keep up with Uber, which retains more pricing power and an expanding global presence in over 85 countries. Even if Risher walks the talk, we expect price cuts to hit profits in the near term until the number of monthly active users offsets the lower price.

As we see both Lyft and Uber rebound in monthly active users growth in the post-pandemic environment, we expect outperformance will largely rely on pricing power. We believe customers are comfortable switching between Lyft and Uber, depending on availability and/or pricing. Our concern for Lyft is that the company has less pricing power than Uber. We believe it's fair to say that Lyft is in Uber’s shadow, at least it has been over the past few months. We recommend investors against buying the stock at current levels after selling has been taken off the table. We’ll continue to monitor the stock closely to see how the stock performs with someone new behind the wheel.

FY2022 & what to expect

Lyft lost almost three-quarters of revenue in 2022, and we expect the company will struggle to boost profit as macro headwinds from 2022 have visibly spilled into this year. Lyft reported a net loss of $588.1M in 4Q22, compared to a loss of $422.2M a quarter earlier. The gross profit margin in 4Q22 was 34.1%, down from 45.8% in 3Q22. The company’s active riders grew slightly sequentially to 20.4M, with revenue per active rider of $57.72%, up 11% Y/Y. Still, Lyft’s active riders figure is below pre-pandemic levels; in 4Q19, the company had 22.9M active riders. The following graph outlines Lyft’s active riders and revenue per active rider as of 4Q22.

We’re constructive that Lyft is not staying static- the company is making moves to regain profitability in the long haul. Still, we don’t expect to see the stock recover in the first half of the year. The stock fell more than 20% on guiding below revenue consensus for 1Q23- CFO, Elaine Paul, stated that the lower 1Q23 guidance was the result of “seasonality and lower prices.” The company also won’t be jumping into the food and grocery delivery business that makes up more than a third of rival Uber’s revenue. We’re downgrading to a hold rather than sell despite the stock’s downward trend, as we believe Risher has a shot of turning things around in the mid-to-long run.

Valuation

Lyft is relatively cheap, trading at 15.5x C2024 EPS $0.62 on a P/E basis compared to the peer group average of 21.9x. The stock is trading at 0.5x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 2.3x. The stock is trading well below the peer group average, but we don’t recommend investors buy the stock at current levels. We don’t see a favorable risk-reward profile for Lyft stock in the 1H23.

The following table outlines Lyft’s valuation.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bearish sentiment on the stock. Of the 45 analysts covering the stock, eight are buy-rated, 36 are hold-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. The stock is currently priced at $10 per share. The median sell-side price targets are $13, while the mean is $16, with a potential 30-65% upside.

The following tables outline Lyft’s sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We’re downgrading ridesharing company Lyft to a hold. Our previous bullish sentiment on the stock based on a potential takeover was reversed after Risher reported the company wouldn’t sell. We’re constructive on Lyft’s plans to offer more competitive pricing and focus on rider-driver satisfaction but don’t expect to see the company recover in the near term. We see more downside ahead and recommend investors wait on the sidelines to see how Risher’s reign impacts Lyft.