Lyft: New Driver Behind The Wheel, Downgraded To Hold

Mar. 30, 2023 8:00 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)UBER
Tech Stock Pros
Tech Stock Pros
6.44K Followers

Summary

  • We’re downgrading Lyft to a hold after news of a new CEO next month.
  • We were previously buy-rated on Lyft based on our belief that the company was ripe for a potential takeout scenario.
  • We’re more guarded on the stock after incoming CEO David Risher stated that “Lyft is not for sale.”.
  • Lyft is struggling to turn profits and compete in a highly fragmented and competitive market.
  • The stock is down 21% YTD. We see more downside ahead and recommend investors stay on the sidelines of the stock until we see how the Risher era pans out.

Close-up on a couple using the GPS while driving a car

Hispanolistic

We’re downgrading Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to a hold after our previous investment thesis has fallen through. We last wrote in late October with a buy-rating driven by our belief that the company made a good acquisition candidate

YCharts

Lyft 4Q22 earnings presentation

TechStockPros

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
Tech Stock Pros
6.44K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

