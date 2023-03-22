krblokhin

Earnings of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) will likely remain flattish this year. Loan growth will likely remain subdued at a level that’s below normal. Further, the margin will likely continue to contract in the first half of the year before reversing its trend in the second half. Overall, I’m expecting Camden National to report earnings of $4.11 per share for 2023, down by just 1% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I’m upgrading CAC stock to a buy rating. However, the company’s risk level is high which makes it unsuitable for low-risk tolerant investors.

Margin to Bottom-Out by the Mid of 2023

Camden National’s net interest margin declined by 12 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the surge in deposit costs outweighed the growth in average asset yields. Part of the surge in deposit costs was attributable to a significant worsening of the deposit mix as depositors tried to chase rates and shifted their funds to higher-yielding accounts, as can be seen below.

SEC Filings

Another reason behind last quarter’s margin decline was that Camden’s deposits re-price faster than loans. This is because the deposit book is heavy on interest-checking, money market, and savings accounts that reprice frequently, while the loan book is heavy on fixed-rate mortgage loans. As a result, the margin stands to benefit from rate hikes once the up-rate cycle is over. The results of the management’s rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K Filing show that a 200 basis points hike in interest rates could reduce the net interest income by 3.93% in the first year and increase the net interest income by 8.78% in the second year of the rate hike.

2022 10-K Filing

As a result, the margin is likely to continue to contract in the first half of 2023, and then start expanding later this year. For the full year, I’m expecting the margin to grow by 10 basis points.

Loan Growth Momentum to Finally Weaken This year

Camden National’s loan growth remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2022 and beat my expectations. The portfolio grew by 3.9% during the quarter, which took the full-year growth to an above-average 16.9%. I’d previously been expecting the high-interest rate environment to take its toll on loan growth, especially residential mortgage loan growth, in the latter part of 2022. However, the effect is taking longer than expected to materialize.

I’m expecting the up-rate cycle to have finally hit loan growth in the first quarter of 2023. The management mentioned in the latest earnings release that pipelines had slowed by December 31, 2022, in comparison to earlier periods. Residential mortgage loans will likely get hurt the most because they depend heavily on mortgage rates. The residential segment is a key focus area for Camden National as it made up 48% of total loans at the end of 2022. Therefore, the slowdown in this segment will have a significant effect on total loan growth.

Meanwhile, commercial loan growth will likely remain at a normal level. High-interest rates will drag the commercial loan segment, while economic activity, as indicated by the unemployment rate, will boost the segment. Camden National mainly operates in Maine with some presence in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. As shown below, the unemployment rates of all three states are quite low when compared to their respective histories.

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2023. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 3,002 3,070 3,182 3,398 3,973 4,135 Growth of Net Loans 8.8% 2.3% 3.7% 6.8% 16.9% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 946 985 1,271 1,710 1,289 1,328 Deposits 3,464 3,538 4,005 4,609 4,827 5,023 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 342 338 247 256 310 319 Common equity 436 473 529 541 451 487 Book Value Per Share ($) 27.9 30.6 35.2 36.2 30.7 33.4 Tangible BVPS ($) 21.6 24.3 28.7 29.7 24.1 26.8 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings Likely to be Flattish

The anticipated loan growth will likely drive earnings this year. Additionally, margin expansion in the latter part of the year will support earnings. On the other hand, inflation-driven growth in non-operating expenses will likely drag earnings. Overall, I’m expecting Camden National to report earnings of $4.11 per share for 2023, down by just 1% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 120 128 136 137 148 153 Provision for loan losses 1 3 12 (3) 5 4 Non-interest income 38 42 50 50 41 40 Non-interest expense 92 95 100 104 107 113 Net income - Common Sh. 53 57 59 69 61 60 EPS - Diluted ($) 3.39 3.69 3.95 4.60 4.17 4.11 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report on Camden National, I estimated earnings of $4.24 per share for 2023. Although I haven’t made any big changes to any line item, my updated earnings estimate are lower than my previous estimate. The tweaks I’ve made in all line items combine to give a material variance between my updated estimate and the previous estimate.

Unrealized Loss is Large Even After Last Year’s Reclassification

Camden National’s balance sheet was poorly positioned at the beginning of last year, just before the rate hikes started. It had a very large balance of fixed-rate available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, whose market values started to decline as the interest rates increased. AFS securities made up a whopping 30% of total earning assets at the end of December 2021. As a result, the company racked up large unrealized losses.

During last year, Camden incurred a large part of its previous unrealized losses when it transferred AFS securities to the held-to-maturity classification. The company will amortize the cost over some time, as mentioned in the 10-K Filing. At the end of 2022, the remaining unrealized losses amounted to $101.2 million. To put this number in perspective, $101 million is a sizable 22% of total equity and 1.7 times the net income reported for 2022.

The remaining unrealized losses show that the earnings at risk are high. However, the possibility of further conversion of unrealized losses into realized losses is low. Firstly, the up-rate cycle may end soon and rates may start declining from next year, as can be gleaned from the Federal Reserve’s latest projections. It’s now easier to ride out the up-rate cycle because the end is near. Secondly, the chances of a deposit run à la SVB Financial’s (OTC:SIVBQ) case, which could force the sale of securities, are low because Camden National is quite different from the failed bank. Camden doesn’t have material exposure to start-ups and venture capital assets, and it operates far from SVB Financial’s Californian markets.

Overall, I believe Camden's risk level is high which makes it unsuitable for low-risk tolerant investors.

Upgrading to a Buy Rating

Camden National is offering a dividend yield of 4.6% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.42 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2023, which is above the five-year average of 35%, but easily manageable. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Camden National. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.61x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 24.3 28.7 29.7 24.1 Average Market Price ($) 43.3 35.1 45.9 45.5 Historical P/TB 1.78x 1.22x 1.55x 1.89x 1.61x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $26.8 gives a target price of $43.1 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 16.8% upside from the March 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.41x 1.51x 1.61x 1.71x 1.81x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 26.8 26.8 26.8 26.8 26.8 Target Price ($) 37.7 40.4 43.1 45.7 48.4 Market Price ($) 36.9 36.9 36.9 36.9 36.9 Upside/(Downside) 2.3% 9.6% 16.8% 24.1% 31.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 3.69 3.95 4.60 4.17 Average Market Price ($) 43.3 35.1 45.9 45.5 Historical P/E 11.7x 8.9x 10.0x 10.9x 10.4x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.11 gives a target price of $42.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 15.7% upside from the March 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 8.4x 9.4x 10.4x 11.4x 12.4x EPS 2023 ($) 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11 Target Price ($) 34.4 38.5 42.6 46.7 50.9 Market Price ($) 36.9 36.9 36.9 36.9 36.9 Upside/(Downside) (6.6)% 4.5% 15.7% 26.8% 38.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $42.9, which implies a 16.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 20.8%.

In my last report on Camden National, I adopted a hold rating with a December 2023 target price of $44.3. Since then, the stock price has plunged partly due to the banking sector crisis and the resultant increase in the risk level. Considering my updated total expected return, I’m adopting a buy rating on Camden National Corporation. However, as discussed above, Camden’s risk level is high due to its unrealized losses. Therefore, I believe this stock is not suitable for low-risk tolerant investors.