2 Under The Rader Stocks Favored By Quant Zachary Marx, CFA

Mar. 30, 2023 9:00 AM ETLICT Corporation (LICT), NNI1 Comment
Investing Experts Podcast profile picture
Investing Experts Podcast
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • Our guest this week is Zachary Marx, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), who has consulted for many institutions across all financial markets. Currently, he is a Sr. Quantitative Analyst at Seeking Alpha.
  • We start with Zach's general market over view and idea generation process.
  • NNI and LICT are this episode's stocks in focus.

studio microphone in neon lights. sound recording equipment

ronstik

Editor's Note: This is the transcript version of the previously recorded show. Due to time and audio constraints, the transcription may not be perfect.

We encourage you to listen to the podcast embedded above or on the go via

Image 1
Image 2
LICT subsidiaries
NNI outstanding shares

This article was written by

Investing Experts Podcast profile picture
Investing Experts Podcast
1.18K Followers
Welcome to the Investing Experts Podcast where we interview Seeking Alpha investing experts to provide deep dive stock analysis and topical takes on the market.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.