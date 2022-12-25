winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The pandemic and inflationary headwinds scourged the travel and tourism market. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) did not avert their negative spillovers. In the past three years, revenues and margins contracted. Even so, it managed to rebound and unleash its potential. Recessionary fears are evident, but leisure and business travel remains hyped up. Even better, its financial positioning stays in excellent shape, allowing it to suffice its capacity and capital returns. It is an exciting company with an upside potential as LTRPA remains a durable figure in the market.

However, the stock price stays divorced from the fundamentals. It keeps decreasing despite solid company performance and improving market prospects. On a lighter note, potential investors may purchase shares at a discount due to a potential undervaluation.

Company Performance

In the past three years, restrictions and fears disrupted the travel and tourism market. It was deemed non-essential, leading to limited operating capacity and a massive demand drop. Despite this, the market demonstrated resilience and durability as revenge travel intensified. The same scenario can be seen in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. It emerged stronger and showed it could cope with drastic market changes. Today, it faces macroeconomic headwinds that may affect its performance. But it continues to withstand them and maintains a robust performance.

Its operating revenue reached $1.49 billion, a 66% year-over-year increase. It was also more than twice the value of 2020 revenues. Even better, it was already 96% of pre-pandemic levels, showing continued recovery. Various factors drove the impeccable performance of the company. We will discuss them one by one.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

First, revenge travel has spurred growth and expansion since 2021. It peaked in 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased while the vaccination rate accelerated. There was an optimistic outlook due to the positive shift in consumer behavior, business reopenings, and labor market stability. Although consumer behavior can be unquantifiable, travel interest soared last year. A study showed that travel search traffic in 2022 surpassed 2019 levels. It was most visible in 3Q 2022 since Summer was the travel season peak. Another survey showed that despite inflationary fears, most people chose to travel. Instead of cutting their travel spending, they changed their itineraries instead. Even more surprising was the response of many Americans if they won $10,000 in the lottery. On average, they allotted $1,700 of it on travel spending.

Second, strategic pricing helped the company cope with inflation and maximize its potential. It was more evident in the second half as inflation set a new all-time high at 9.1%. Prices of goods, especially fuel, skyrocketed. This aspect was a concern for many travelers, although travel plans were unperturbed. Despite this, its strategy worked well to maintain its solid customer base and cater to a wider range of audience. Its 4Q revenue amounted to $354 million. It was lower than in 2Q and 3Q. Aside from inflation, we can attribute it to seasonality. Also, it was way higher than in 4Q 2021, given the 47% increase.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Third, LTRPA has a solid business model. Its subscription and display fee-based model fits a high-inflation environment. Their combination with advertising services allows it to secure stable revenue streams. It also has a flexible operating capacity, which can help it adjust to changing economic conditions. Its wide range of services constitutes a solid domestic and international market presence. It operates in Tripadvisor Core, TheFork, and Viator. It is very timely as travel hype remains high as US restrictions become more and more relaxed.

Also, it has better flexibility in its operating capacity, especially during economic downturns. Its popularity and size through its holdings on Tripadvisor constitute a solid domestic and international market presence. It has 21% economic interest and 56% voting interest in Tripadvisor. This aspect makes LTRPA a secure company.

But what made its performance impressive was its improved efficiency. It was successful at stabilizing costs and expenses. We can also see a consistent trend of operating expenses in 3Q and 4Q with inflation. As such, the operating margin was 6% versus -20% in 2021. In 4Q, it was -4.5%, lower than in 3Q 2022 but way better than in 4Q 2021 with -17.9%. The efforts to stabilize revenues were fruitful as they offset the impact of the elevated prices. Liberty may expand its margins if inflation keeps decreasing.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

The company must stay on the watch this year as economic prospects remain bleak. But it may capitalize on the solid customer base on Tripadvisor. Doing so can maintain or even increase its popularity. It can stabilize its operating capacity amidst market volatility. I will discuss more opportunities in the next section.

How Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. May Remain Solid This Year

Macroeconomic headwinds are still intense across industries, given the softening demand. Tourism remains solid but may become affected as cost-of-living adjustments persist. On a lighter note, most travelers changed their travel plans to shorter trips to keep their travel spending realistic. In a survey, most younger travelers said inflation strained their budget but would still travel. Things may become better in the second half as The Fed stays conservative to stabilize inflation. Inflation is now only 6% and decreased faster than expected. Also, it is still higher than pre-pandemic levels but 34% lower than the 2022 peak.

More sprinkles of hope come as inflation continues to relax. A noticeable improvement may take place if average prices become more stable. In a survey, responses showed that 2023 travel and tourism may stay hyped up. Over 80% of respondents said they would spend the same or higher on travel this year. In fact, travel spending and air demand in January were already 4% and 3% above 2019 levels. The same study shows that 52% of Americans and 79% of leisure travelers plan to travel in the next six months. These trends may drive the improvement in company performance.

Travel Spending In 2023 (CNBC)

Leisure Travel Plans (U.S. Travel Association)

What makes Liberty solid is its excellent financial positioning. Cash reserves are high and stable, increasing by over 30% quickly. Also, the value is 22% of the total assets, making the company very liquid. Borrowings are stable and decreasing, which is impressive amidst the increasing interest rates. Its Net Debt/EBITDA Ratio is 2.16x, so the company has enough earnings for its core operations and liabilities. We can confirm it with its Cash Flow Statement since cash flow from operations is more than enough for CapEx. The FCF/Sales Ratio is 22%, so the company converts a substantial portion of its revenues into cash. Indeed, it has adequate resources to cover its current capacity, borrowings, and capital returns.

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (Liberty TripAdvisor Annual Report)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has been in a notable downtrend since it started trading. There was a rebound at the start of the year, but the decrease continued. At $0.8032, it was 64% lower than last year’s value. Despite this, the continued price drop may open an opportunity for potential investors. The PB Ratio agrees with it, given the current BVPS of 29.76 and PB Ratio of 0.02x, which is way lower than the average of 13.9x. Using the current BVPS and the average PB Ratio, the target price will increase to $4.13. It shows that the stock trades below the intrinsic value of the company. To assess the stock price better, we will use the DCF Model.

FCFF $30,400,000

Cash $1,050,000,000

Borrowings $1,450,000,000

Perpetual Growth Rate 4.8%

WACC 9.2%

Common Shares Outstanding 76,012,000

Stock Price $0.8032

Derived Value $3.89

The derived value confirms the potential undervaluation of the stock price. It may even bounce back by more than three times in the next 12-18 months. So, investors may take this opportunity to purchase shares at a discount.

Bottomline

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is a solid company amidst macroeconomic volatility. It remains successful at stabilizing revenues and margins. It has adequate capacity to sustain its operations, borrowings, and capital returns. Even better, the stock price remains undervalued. The recommendation is that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is a buy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.