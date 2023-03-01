Equity Income Investors Have Change Of Heart

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
282 Followers

Summary

  • Lipper Equity Income Funds suffered their fifteenth largest weekly outflow on record during the Lipper fund flows week ending March 22, 2023.
  • February was the largest monthly outflow (-$1.7 billion) since July 2020, and March is looking like it will top that with four straight weeks of outflows.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell, taking his lead from previous Chair Paul Volcker, has stated he will raise rates even though it may lead to a recession.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

Federal Funds Target Rate (%)

Lipper Equity Income Funds (EIEI) suffered their fifteenth largest weekly outflow on record during the Lipper fund flows week ending March 22, 2023. Their $1.5 billion in net outflows was the largest since December 2021, bringing their four-week moving average outflow to the largest

Lipper Equity Income Weekly Flows (Billion)

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
282 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.