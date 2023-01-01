Drew Angerer

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) looks appropriately priced as the beef cycle swings the other way and the commodity protein markets look to normalize. I would not expect it to return to last year's highs anytime soon.

Company Profile

TSN is one of the world’s largest food companies, producing fresh, frozen, and refrigerated protein-based products. It operates in four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Beef has been TSN’s largest segment by sales. Pork, meanwhile, is its smallest segment by sales. Its operations process cattle and hogs, respectively, into meat cuts and case-ready products that are marketed through grocery stores, foodservice distributors, restaurants, hotels, and other establishments.

In the Chicken segment, the company raises and processes poultry into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, such as chicken nuggets, strips, and patties. The Chicken segment is vertically integrated and includes breeding stock, contract farmers, feed production, processing, further-processing, marketing, and transportation. Its Cobb-Vantress subsidiary is one of the leading poultry breeding stock suppliers in the world.

The Prepared Food segment, meanwhile, produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products. These products include things such as bacon, hot dogs, hamburgers, Philly Cheesesteaks, pepperoni, and breakfast sauces, as well as prepared meals and things like tortillas. The company sells its products under the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, State Fair, Wright, and other brands.

TSN sells its products in approximately 140 countries.

Opportunities and Risks

International markets are one TSN’s biggest opportunities. Historically, the richer countries get the more meat their populations consume. However, while TSN has grown sales internationally, it’s a small segment and in the past it hasn’t shown a lot of profits. That said, the company expects to see an inflection point this year.

Foreign Policy

On its fiscal Q1 conference call, CEO Donnie King said:

"I would tell you that we've invested a great deal in plants. And with COVID over the last year, particularly in the foodservice channel, we've had some headwinds with that, those have lessened, and we're in a sweet spot there in terms of our alignment with global customers, many of which are in the foodservice channel. But we also have launched a branded portfolio across Thailand, Malaysia and China, and we feel good about that. The brands are doing really, really well and provides not only innovation outside the U.S., and we also take that innovation and we add that and we bring some of those things back to the U.S. But we feel good about it. It's been an investment. It's been a long time coming, but I think you will see here in '23, our International business delivered some really nice results for in the way of operating income.”

President of International Amy Tu added:

“I think Donnie is absolutely right. This is our growth strategy. We've talked about in the past where global population growth will happen and will happen outside the United States, and so we're taking our existing footprint right now. We're putting in place the kind of execution fundamentals that we need to have. And then we're also discussing with our other segments, the opportunities that lie before us, given the raw materials that we have here in the United States. But Donnie just put forward exactly what we have outside the United States with our strong brands. We are launching smart factories. We are able to do things more quickly outside the United States which will give us ultimately a benefit for the entire company. So more to come, but we are very excited about what we see right now.”

Building out capacity and increasing automation are two other areas TSN is looking to help grow the business. The company is building six new plants in FY23, with two in the U.S., three in China, and one in Malaysia. It is also rolled out automated sandwich hand-wrap and burrito assembly capabilities, as well as chicken debone automation across several facilities. It’s also piloting a robotic tray pack machine.

Prepared foods is another growth opportunity for TSN. This is one area where is can really innovate in terms of product offerings. While its other segments are largely selling commodity products, the Prepared Foods segments has strong brands where it is able to offer differentiated, value-added products. The segment also generally has steadier, better margins.

Company Presentation

The Prepared Foods segments has been strong recently, with three sequential quarters of volume growth. The segment has also seen strong pricing power, with prices up 7.6% last quarter. Overall, fiscal Q1 segment sales rose 8.8%, while segment operating margins climbed 250 basis points to 10.5%.

That said, the bulk of TSN’s revenue comes from selling commodity beef, chicken, and pork products in the U.S. On that front, the company faces a lot of supply/demand dynamics that impact its results.

Company Presentation

Beef had been in strong bull market for the past two years, with the segment seeing strong revenue growth and exceptional margins. Operating margins of 12.6% in FY22 (ending October) and 18% in FY21 were well above the 5-7% long-term margins the company anticipates. However, the script flipped in fiscal Q1 2023 with beef prices down -8.5% and margins collapsing from 19.1% a year ago to 3.5%.

TSN has also been looking to restore the competitive of its chicken business. However, in Q1 it ran into some bumps along the road. Volumes were up 2.5% and pricing rose 7.1%, but its harvested pounds rose 15%, so its segment operating income fell -50% as margins fell -200 basis points to 1.6%. That was a bad misread of demand by the company, and shows how difficult it can be predicting supply and demand in these markets.

On the FQ1 call, King said:

“We have been expecting Beef to come under pressure for some time. With higher cattle prices, we expected overall harvest to slow down, but that hasn't happened yet. As such, we continue to draw on the herd, which continues to decline. This is putting pressure on spread margin in the business. We tightened our outlook range for the year. For Pork, when you account for mark-to-market derivatives in the number, we flip back to breakeven as expected, but given continued supply and demand dynamics, we lowered our outlook for the year by 200 basis points. For Chicken, when compared to expectations from last quarter, a few different things didn't go as planned. Most notably, demand didn't appear in the parts of the market where we had expected. As a result, we had to move things around, and we experienced higher cost, a lower price environment and knock-on effects from a network standpoint.”

Valuation

TSN stock currently trades around 8x the FY2023 (ending October) consensus EBITDA of $3.5 billion and 6.8x the FY2024 consensus of $4.2 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of nearly 13.5x the FY23 consensus of $4.33 and just over 10.5x the FY24 consensus of $5.47.

Revenue growth is expected to grow 3% this year, and then grow around 2-3% a year over the next few years.

TSN trades at one of the lowest multiples in its peer group, likely due to the commodity nature of much of its business.

TSN Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

From a trailing EV/EBITDA standpoint, the stock is trading near the average 7.6x multiple it has traded at between 2018-2022.

TSN Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

TSN is trading right around where it probably should be, and it got way too ahead of itself based on some juiced results in FY22. 2023 will be a bit of a tough year as it the beef cycle swings back the other way, and it tries to improve its chicken operations. However, things should begin to normalize as the year progresses.

Overall, TSN is a slow-growth company with a lot of commodity-related fluctuations. It has a solid balance and generates good cash flows, which allows it to steadily buy back shares and increase its dividend. It’s a solid “Hold” with moderate upside at these levels.