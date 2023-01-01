Tyson Foods Looks Appropriately Valued

Mar. 29, 2023 10:43 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
562 Followers

Summary

  • With the beef cycle swinging the other way and issues predicting chicken demand, TSN faces a tough 2023.
  • International and Prepared Foods look like solid long-term opportunities.
  • Stock looks appropriately priced and is unlikely to see the highs it hit last year anytime soon.

Some Experts Say US Could Face Meat Shortages Within Weeks

Drew Angerer

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) looks appropriately priced as the beef cycle swings the other way and the commodity protein markets look to normalize. I would not expect it to return to last year's highs anytime soon.

Company Profile

Meat Consumption

Foreign Policy

TSN Prepared Foods

Company Presentation

TSN Segments

Company Presentation

TSN Valuation Vs Peers

TSN Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

TSN Historical Valuation

TSN Historical Valuation (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
562 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.