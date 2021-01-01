Farmers & Merchants Bank Of Long Beach: Trading At 0.6x Tangible Book Value

Mar. 30, 2023
Summary

  • FMBL operates 25 branches in LA County, Orange County and Santa Barbara County.
  • The bank has in excess of $12B in assets, the balance sheet is backed by a healthy equity position.
  • The stock is trading at a discount of 40% to the tangible book value and at just over 7 times 2022 earnings.
  • The bank mentioned it saw a cash inflow since the banking crisis erupted.
  • The average LTV ratio of the loan book is less than 50%. This should protect the bank.
Long Beach California Travel Road Map Macro

JonGorr/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQX:FMBL) has a rich 116 year history active in LA County, Orange County and Santa Barbara County. Not only was the bank profitable in every single year since 1907, it also hasn’t decreased its

