We maintain a buy rating on Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock due to its robust pipeline and high-stakes clinical catalysts. The setback with its Lyme disease Phase 3 trial notwithstanding, VALN's CHIKV vaccine candidate remains on track for PDUFA in August 2023, and the company plans to launch one or two programs in clinical trials by the close of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. Additionally, the company's prioritization of partnering with its hMPV program is an encouraging sign of a sound business strategy.
Furthermore, Valneva's partnership with Pfizer on its Lyme disease vaccine candidate gives the product credibility and commercial potential as it caters to a market with no approved vaccines. Although the regulatory discussions around proposed modifications to the Lyme Phase 3 trial are ongoing, the announcement by the company at a competitor conference that potential regulatory clarity could arrive in the "next two months" hints at a possible positive development.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have pushed back by a year the end date of a phase 3 trial for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. The delay is because a significant number of participants had to be discontinued from the trial at sites run by a third-party contractor due to violations of Good Clinical Practices. In its Q4 2022 financial results posted this month, Valneva said that despite the setbacks, Pfizer (PFE) is still aiming to file an application for the vaccine by its original deadline, 2025. The new estimated completion date for the VALOR trial is December 2025, according to clinicaltrials.gov.
Source: Seeking Alpha
There are still clinical and regulatory risks for the company as it has several ongoing clinical trials. Additionally, Valneva's lack of positive cash flow presents a risk for future capital raises. Furthermore, with the decline in COVID-19-related revenue expected, the company may face challenges in maintaining its financial stability. Moreover, as Valneva awaits upcoming approvals, it may encounter commercial and competitive risks. The company must demonstrate its ability to commercialize its products effectively, given the competition it faces in the market.
In conclusion, Valneva's compelling attributes, including its strong pipeline, collaboration with Pfizer, prospective positive regulatory developments, and prudent business strategy, make it an enticing investment choice for long-term investors. Moving forward, we believe the market is likely to redirect its attention away from Valneva's COVID-19 portfolio and focus more on its Lyme disease and CHIKV candidates with lucrative $100-500m peak sales opportunity, leading to upward trends in the stock over the next 12-24 months. In terms of financials, Valneva has a healthy balance sheet, with cash reserves of approximately $290M, equating to a 1-2 year cash runway, reassuring investors.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VALN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
