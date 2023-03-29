IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.65K Followers

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:IGXT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Kilmer – Investor Relations

Horst Zerbe – Chief Executive Officer

Andre Godin – President and Chief Financial Officer

Frank Pietrantonio – Director-Clinical Research

Tommy Kenny – Vice President-Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property and General Counsel

David Kideckel – Head-Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances

Conference Call Participants

Hugh Kelly – Private Investor

Trevor Lee – Private Investor

Lindsey Murphy – Private Investor

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the IntelGenx Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations at IntelGenx. You may begin.

Stephen Kilmer

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. With me on the line are Dr. Horst Zerbe, IntelGenx's CEO; Andre Godin, our President and CFO; Dr. David Kideckel, the Company's Head of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances; Dr. Frank Pietrantonio, our Director of Clinical Research; and Tommy Kenny, our VP, Legal Affairs and Intellectual Property and General Counsel.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that all amounts mentioned today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise mentioned. And today's call may contains forward-looking information that represents our expectations as of today and, accordingly, are subject to change. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by U.S. and Canadian securities laws. A number of assumptions were made by us in preparing these forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, and results may differ materially. Details on these risks and assumptions can be found in our filings with the U.S. and Canadian securities commissions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.