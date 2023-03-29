Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Management Presents at Bank of America's View from the Top CEO Series Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 29, 2023 10:00 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bank of America’s View from the Top CEO Series Conference Transcript March 29, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Dell - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Wamsi Mohan

Hello and good afternoon. Welcome to our View from the Top CEO Call Series, where we’re focused on the vision and strategy CEOs that are driving their organizations toward. Before I get started, I need to mention the conflict disclosures as related to the individual companies or securities discussed on the call today can be found on the call invitation.

I also do have to read the Safe Harbor statement on behalf of Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies’ statements that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations. Actual results and events could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the company’s SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

With that, I am so excited to welcome Michael Dell back to our View from the Top Series. This is the third time, Michael has been kind enough to share his time with us and we really greatly appreciate it.

It’s so hard to do justice on an introduction to Michael, who founded Dell back with $1,000 in 1984 at the age of 19. And we just saw Dell report $100 billion plus revenue year last year, $50 billion enterprise value. It’s just tremendous for an entrepreneur to start where Michael started and take the company to where it is today.

His vision of how technology should be designed, manufactured and sold has really transformed the IT landscape. In 1992, Michael became the youngest CEO to earn a ranking on the Fortune 500. He took Dell Technologies private back in

