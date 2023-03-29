Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2023 10:34 PM ET Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)
Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Hastings - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy and Head, Investor Relations

Lance Zhou - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Phoenix Motors Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emma and I will be operator for today’s call. As a remainder, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. All questions can be directed after the call to phoenixir@icrinc.com. It is now my pleasure to introduce Mark Hastings, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy and Head of Investor Relations.

Mark Hastings

Thank you and welcome everyone to our fourth quarter earnings call. I am joined on the call today by Dr. Lance Zhou, our Chief Executive Officer and Chris Wang, our Chief Financial Officer.

For those of you who are new to our story, Phoenix Motorcars is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Our goal is to be a leader in sustainable and zero emission, medium duty transportation, with a range of products available to our customers, including shuttle and transit buses, school buses, delivery vans and work trucks. We market our medium duty vehicles through our brand, Phoenix Motorcars. In addition, we also offer a full range of EV chargers and electric forklifts as well as telematics solutions for fleets, EV infrastructure solutions and electric vehicle maintenance and service programs. We are also currently developing a light duty consumer and commercial vehicle line which will offer pickup trucks, SUVs and delivery vans that will be marketed under our EdisonFuture brand.

We are not a pre-revenue company like many others in our sector. We were founded in 2003. We delivered our first trucks nearly a decade ago. And

