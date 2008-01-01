A Perfect Storm In Pharmacotherapy: The Opportunity To Invest In NASH

Summary

  • NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is a liver inflammatory disease that can progress to fibrosis and cirrhosis.
  • NASH is now the second leading cause of liver transplantation, and the US patient population is forecast to increase from 16 million in 2015 to 27 million in 2030.
  • Contributing comorbidities include dyslipidemia, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes.
  • Use of the GLP-1R agonists, like those from Novo and Lilly, should become more prescribed as they cause weight loss, and they stimulate the body to produce more insulin, thereby lowering blood glucose levels.
NASH represents a significant medical problem and its incidence is increasing dramatically. Associated comorbidities include obesity and Type 2 diabetes. In the US, it is estimated that 42% of adults are obese, and the obesity rate has increased by

I am an MD by background who runs a healthcare hedge fund. I worked as a sell-side medical analyst for 20 years, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, PBMs and drug distributors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY, NVO, MDGL, AKRO, ETNB, VKTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

