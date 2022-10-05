Silvercrest Asset Management: 4.3% Yield And Strong Business Momentum Despite Market Headwinds

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • 4.3% forward yield, paying out $0.72 per year. Expecting EPS growth of around 12%.
  • Expanding offerings to include OCIO (Outsourced Chief Investment Officer).
  • Strong free cash conversion, converting 57% of EBITDA to free cash flow.
  • Despite downturn in market, SAMG still has strong AUM growth of 28% since its inception in 2003.
Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Investment Thesis

Silvercrest Asset Management (NASDAQ:SAMG) is a full-service investment advisor providing family office services targeting high-net-worth individuals and select institutional investors. Currently, SAMG’s relationships are 68% individuals and families and 32% institutional.

We expect SAMG to increase its EPS

This article was written by

Building Benjamins profile picture
Building Benjamins
1.05K Followers
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.