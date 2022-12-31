RAPT Therapeutics: Potential Strong Upside Ahead

Mar. 30, 2023 12:12 AM ETRAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT)IBB, XBI
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
895 Followers

Summary

  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech developer of specific small molecules that can modulate the critical immune drivers of inflammatory diseases and oncology.
  • The pipeline of investigational therapies includes FLX475 as a potential treatment for advanced cancers and RPT193, which targets atopic dermatitis and asthma.
  • RPT193 could become a commercially successful product in the profitable global eczema market.
  • The recent bearish market on fears of a crisis in the banking system has pushed shares of RAPT Therapeutics to very attractive levels.

Atopic Skin Concept. Worried Young Woman Looking At Mirror And Touching Face

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Fears of a Financial Crisis May Have Created Investment Opportunities in US-Listed Biotech Stocks

Fortunately, households and businesses can breathe a sigh of relief, as the regional banking crisis in the US with the bankruptcy of Silicon

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Phase 2a study that will evaluate the dosing requirements of RPT193 in asthma patients

Source: RAPT Therapeutics' March 2023 investor presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: RAPT Therapeutics' March 2023 investor presentation

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Source: RAPT Therapeutics' March 2023 investor presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: RAPT Therapeutics' March 2023 investor presentation

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
895 Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.