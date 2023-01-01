Jacek_Sopotnicki

We have been extremely busy since our last update on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and have not discussed the stock since the company released earnings. We pointed out in our last article what investors should watch for and specifically what we wanted to see in order to gauge how well the integration efforts post-merger are going. We came away from the release and subsequent conference call feeling a bit more bullish on the name - even with the macro headwinds facing the company and potentially impacting the DTC and ad businesses moving forward.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been a name we have labeled a special situation since the merger between Discovery Communications and Warner Media. While there is a lot of debt to work through to get back into the investment grade range, we continue to believe that the assets and potential FCF generating capacity of those assets not only supports the debt load, but offers management enough flexibility to engage in activities that can create additional FCF moving forward. Obviously that view is impacted to an extent by the economic environment and advertisers willingness to spend on ads, but we believe that the company has the ability, even in a tough economic environment, to generate significant FCF and not only service the large debt load, but actually pay the principal amount down significantly.

The Debt

We highlighted in our last article that we wanted to see further debt retirement in Q4, with $2 billion being our preference but the expectation that management needed to retire at least $1 billion to remain on track with their deleveraging goals. The company ended up reducing debt outstanding by $868 million; however, they allowed cash to build back up on the balance sheet which reduced net debt by $2.3 billion in Q4. So not exactly the way we wanted it to play out, but the company has $3.9 billion in cash on the balance sheet and plenty of firepower to repurchase 2024 and 2025 debt at discounts.

The good news for WBD shareholders is that there is very little variable rate debt and debt maturities favor management's paydown plan. (Company Q4 Presentation)

As we look at the debt profile, we suspect the best way to work out of this will be using FCF to pay down the 24% of debt that falls in the less than 3 years category to then allow the company the flexibility to position for the 2027 maturity while also having the ability to establish shareholder friendly capital return programs (such as share repurchases and dividends) in the years ahead.

Company Q4 Presentation

While that may seem like crazy talk due to the sheer size of the debt stack right now, we think that it is a matter of when, not if. In Q4 alone, which it must be noted is the quarter where the company derives the most FCF during the year, Warner Bros. Discovery reported $2.5 billion in FCF which brought the total FCF generated for 2022 up to $3.3 billion. This should grow as the company gets leaner and puts their revenue growing plans in place. Couple that with the expected growth in FCF conversion and the company's ability to retire significant amounts of debt each year really begins to crystalize.

We would point out that management states that they expect 2023 net leverage to be comfortably below 4.0x, and we think that this is a given based off of very conservative numbers. To get just below 4.0x, the company could keep the exact same net debt of $45.6 billion and grow EBITDA to the $11.5 billion guidance and they would be just under 3.97x net leverage. Now if you grow EBITDA that much YoY, cash should build up on the balance sheet and you have debt maturities... basically there is no way net leverage is not below 3.97x by a large margin.

WBD has some work to pay down debt in order to hit their goals over the next two years. (Company Form 10-K filing.)

Our belief is that management is able to get net debt close to $40 billion (around $41 billion) by the end of 2023 and will do much of the deleveraging via EBITDA growth. While we think that EBITDA will come in around the higher end of the range that management provided, even at $11 billion we would see a net leverage ratio around 3.72x. If the goal of management is to have gross leverage in the 2.5-3.0x target range by the end of 2024, then gross debt will need to be around $36 billion assuming EBITDA is back up to around $12 billion and the company is at the high end of the range (for conservative analysis). This is doable but will require about $4.5 billion in actual debt paydown annually in 2023 and 2024 - which, again, is very achievable.

EBITDA Moving Forward

The company did in fact deliver on their EBITDA guidance for 2022, reporting $9.2 billion, however they did lower their target range on EBITDA for 2023 to $11-$11.5 billion, which is down from a previously discussed $12 billion. There are headwinds right now and questions surrounding the ad market but we suspect that this lowered guidance is a number that management believes that they will either hit or beat.

While some may scoff at management's second adjustment to EBITDA guidance, we think that this is natural, especially considering how large of a merger they are undertaking and how many moving parts they have. We also believe that if you look at how management has delivered on a number of their goals that there are scenarios that exist where they can miss on EBITDA guidance/estimates (but not by a lot) and instead focus on FCF conversion within EBITDA to help meet their leverage goals by generating more cash to pay down debt.

Stock Price Moving Forward

The vast majority of Warner Bros. Discovery's FCF is spoken for over the next couple of years. Depending on which maturities the company plans to focus on for debt repurchases in 2025 and beyond, we see various scenarios where management has anywhere from $1 billion to $3 billion available annually for share repurchases or dividends (assuming no M&A activity). So long as EBITDA remains at, or above, $10 billion we believe that management can reward shareholders by allocating $1-$3 billion annually to those shareholder friendly items. After 2027 (and this does depend somewhat on how the company decides to issue debt moving forward) we see at least another $1 billion available for dividends and/or share repurchases as there are fewer large debt maturities that the company would want to retire a large portion of.

Data by YCharts

Basically, we believe that WBD stock can appreciate significantly via management's deleveraging strategy, and if the market does not appreciate the deleveraging of the balance sheet, then management will have ample FCF coming available to repurchase stock rather than debt, or initiate a dividend. If the market allows Warner Bros. Discovery to maintain its current enterprise value, debt retirement over the next two years alone would be worth about 30% upside in the shares over that period. Factor in the potential for a dividend and share repurchases starting in 2025, coupled with a profitable streaming business by that time, and the argument for why this is a name that could potentially double becomes pretty compelling.

Final Thoughts

We have been buyers of Warner Bros. Discovery stock throughout 2022. We have traded very few shares, instead preferring to buy on dips and when advantageous utilizing calls to generate some income for additional purchases. While the ad market continues to weaken, we still believe that Warner Bros. Discovery is one of our better ideas with significant upside. We have already seen some significant gains from the lows and believe that the market is finally beginning to buy into David Zaslov's vision for the company moving forward. There have been bumps along the way, and for each blockbuster there will be some disappointments as well but we believe that if investors look at the company in its entirety, rather than on individual items, that there is a lot to like here and the management team is well on their way to righting this ship.