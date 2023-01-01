Warner Bros. Discovery: Significant Upside Likely On Deleveraging

Mar. 30, 2023 12:16 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)2 Comments
Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.64K Followers

Summary

  • WBD is well on its way to meeting its deleveraging goals, especially for 2023.
  • If management can get to $11 billion in EBITDA and maintain that over the next two years, they should have no problem exceeding their deleveraging goals.
  • The company could reward shareholders starting in 2025 via share repurchases or a dividend policy by redeploying the FCF they are currently using to pay down debt.
Symbol of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Jacek_Sopotnicki

We have been extremely busy since our last update on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and have not discussed the stock since the company released earnings. We pointed out in our last article what investors should watch for and

This article was written by

Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.64K Followers
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own WBD in personal portfolios and client portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.