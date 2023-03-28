Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2023 11:25 PM ETGranite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.65K Followers

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wes Harris - Investor Relations

Luke Brandenberg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tyler Farquharson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phillips Johnston - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome, everyone to Granite Ridge Resources Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now turn the call over to Wes Harris, Investor Relations Representative for Granite Ridge.

Wes Harris

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your interest in Granite Ridge Resources. We will begin our call with comments from Luke Brandenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of key matters for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. We will then turn the call over to Tyler Farquharson, Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results. Luke will then return to discuss our future plans and outlook before we open up the call for questions. I would also note that we have posted an updated company presentation to our website.

Today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in these statements. Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ is available in the Company's 10-K, that was filed yesterday. We would ask that you review it in the cautionary statement in our earnings release, a replay and transcript will be made available on our website following today's call.

Granite Ridge disclaims any

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.