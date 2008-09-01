Daniel Balakov

Fortis has a strong moat, trades at a reasonable valuation, and has one of the best dividend growth streaks in Canada. It also has a history of holding up quite well during recessions, making it a solid buy today as we potentially enter tough economic times.

(All currency in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted)

Introduction

As it looks more and more likely North America is about to plunge into a recession -- if we're not there already -- many investors are considering taking some risk off the table.

Yes, you could argue it's too late for that, as North American markets have already fallen considerably off all-time highs. But it's still a fine strategy, especially if investors go for the kind of boring stocks that have a history of both preserving capital during tough times and still delivering solid returns as the economy improves.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) (TSX:FTS.CA) looks like it fits that description.

Headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, Fortis is one of North America's leading utilities, with regulated electric and natural gas assets spread across Canada, the United States, and Caribbean. As of December 31st 2022, it had $64 billion in total assets, with 82% of those assets in regulated electric and 17% in regulated natural gas. It boasts 2.1 million electric customers and 1.3 million natural gas customers.

Fortis's Website

Fortis has been around for a long time. The company got its start as the St. John's Electric Light Company way back in 1885. It was renamed The Newfoundland Light and Power Company in 1924 and issued its first IPO in 1949. After exhausting growth in its home province, the newly christened Fortis -- it was renamed in 1987 -- started expanding across Canada. First it purchased assets in Prince Edward Island, then it entered the Ontario market. After expanding into Belize and the Cayman Islands in 1999 and 2000, respectively, Fortis turned its attention back to Canada, agreeing to acquire electric utilities in Alberta and British Columbia in 2003.

After making an acquisition in Turks and Caicos in 2006, and its first gas distribution deal in British Columbia in 2007, Fortis turned its attention to the United States. It purchased Central Hudson Energy in 2013, paying US$1.5 billion to buy electric and gas distribution utilities in New York State. It followed that up with a US$4.3 billion deal for UNS Energy, a natural gas and electric utility in Arizona.

Finally, in 2016, Fortis did its biggest deal yet, spending US$11.3 billion to acquire ITC Holdings, the largest independent transmission utility in the United States. ITC Holdings has operations in seven states.

When you put the company's corporate history in just a few paragraphs it seems like it has been incredibly busy. In reality Fortis has a demonstrated history of acquiring new assets and then methodically digesting these deals as it pays down any necessary debt.

There are few moats stronger than utility distribution. In each market where Fortis operates, customers don't have a choice. They're getting their electricity (or natural gas) through Fortis's lines. Regulators realize this could potentially put consumers in a bad spot, so they restrict what the company can charge through limiting returns on equity. Fortis is generally limited to an 8-10% return on equity, depending on the jurisdiction and the regulator. Fortis is glad to make this exchange for protection against competition.

Fortis's strategy of calculated growth has resulted in excellent returns over time. It has delivered a total return of more than 11% per year over the last 20 years (ending December 31st, 2022), easily outpacing the benchmark TSX Composite Index.

Fortis investor presentation

As you can see at the end of that chart Fortis shares sold off a bit in 2022, and have continued to be weak so far in 2023. Let's take a closer look at why the current sell-off could represent a good buying opportunity.

The opportunity

Fortis shares sold off in 2022 because of two factors. Overall market weakness hit the stock, but the much bigger story was higher interest rates. FTS stock has rallied a bit lately, but shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange are still down more than 6% over the last year.

Seeking Alpha Fortis stock page

Higher interest rates are indeed a risk to a heavily-indebted utility like Fortis, but the company doesn't have any major debt maturities until 2026. It was also able to issue more than $3 billion in long-term debt in 2022, locking in approximately $500 million worth of debt for 30 years.

Fortis investor presentation

Besides, interest rates may not be higher for much longer. Bond yields have plunged in anticipation of a recession. Less than a month ago, the five-year Government of Canada Bond was yielding 3.6%. As I write this, the yield is down almost 20% to a hair over 3%.

The bond market in the United States has seen a similar drop, and is pricing in approximately 100 basis points worth of interest rate cuts in the latter half of 2023.

Lower interest costs will be a boon for Fortis's expansion program. The company begun a five-year $22.3 billion capital expansion plan in 2023, which includes investments in power transmission, distribution, increased fuel efficiency, and technology. The focus will be on smaller projects with the majority of capital spent in the United States, although Canada will also see significant investments.

Fortis investor presentation

Funding this expansion will be somewhat tricky if interest rates accelerate higher here, but the good news is the company doesn't project debt to be a huge portion of the funding needed. Only 33% of the program -- or a little over $7 billion -- will be funded with debt. The rest will come from internal cash flows and from the dividend reinvestment plan. Additionally, the company pledges it won't have to issue any new equity to fund this expansion, outside of the DRIP, which it would issue anyway.

Fortis investor presentation

The capital plan should increase the asset base by a little over 6% per year, which the company projects will lead to approximately the same earnings growth over time. Analysts largely agree with the company's projections, with consensus analyst earnings estimates increasing from $2.95 per share in 2023 to $3.70 per share in 2027, for a CAGR of approximately 6%.

A quick note on valuation. Fortis shares trade at approximately 19x times 2023's earnings, which is a premium compared to many of its peers. For instance, Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF, CU:CA) trades at just over 16 times 2023's consensus earnings estimates. Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), a U.S. competitor, trades at 14 times 2023's consensus earnings estimates.

It is this analyst's view Fortis deserves to trade at a premium because of its long history of excellent results, its collection of highly predictable assets, and its long streak of dividend increases. Besides, Fortis has projected consistent earnings growth through 2027, something analysts don't think happens for the two competitors mentioned above. Their earnings growth is projected to be choppier.

Recession resistant

Utility stocks have long been the kind of boring names investors flock to as times get tough. Let's look back at Fortis's performance in 2008-09 to see what investors might expect if we get a nasty recession.

The company earned $262 million in 2009, up from $245 million in 2008. Thanks to some dilution, earnings per share were down slightly, decreasing from $1.56 in 2008 to $1.54 in 2009. In fact, 2009 marked the 10th consecutive year the company had delivered record earnings. It also raised the dividend both years.

Not bad as the rest of the world imploded.

Its shares also performed much better than the overall market in 2008-09. Fortis shares peaked at approximately $29 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early April 2008. They hit a low of approximately $21 each in March 2009. That's a peak-to-trough decline of just over 25%, or about half the decline the S&P 500 experienced.

And remember, even if this much-anticipated recession doesn't happen, Fortis has outperformed the TSX Composite over the last 20 years. It's a solid stock to own no matter what the underlying economy does.

The dividend

Fortis has one of North America's best dividend growth streaks. It also features an attractive yield. Put the two together and it explains why so many investors buy and hold the stock for a long time.

First, the history. Fortis increased its dividend each year from 1973 through 2022, marking 49 consecutive years of dividend hikes. Only one company in Canada -- Canadian Utilities -- has a longer streak.

The company has already told investors to expect 4-6% dividend hikes through 2027, which largely tracks expected increases in earnings.

Fortis investor presentation

I agree with management's guidance, and think investors can expect dividend hikes in that range for the next few years.

Fortis shares yield approximately 4% as I write this, a little higher yield than a Canadian five-year bond. Fortis's dividend should also grow over time, something fixed income doesn't offer. That kind of payout is attractive for conservative long-term investors, and the history of growth is a strong indication the company values the dependability of its dividend seriously. I see almost zero risk the payout will get cut.

The risks

The big risk with Fortis today is higher interest rates. Higher long-term costs of capital do not bode well for long-term earnings growth, and investors who can get comparable risk-free yields on government bonds may be more inclined to purchase those instead of Fortis shares. Higher rates would put pressure on the stock's performance.

Fortis also has a certain amount of execution risk on its expansion plan. Inflation could increase costs without increasing the projected return.

Conclusion

Fortis is a solid long-term buy today for investors looking to protect their portfolio from an upcoming recession. It handled 2008-09 with barely an issue, and all signs point to it handling the next downturn equally as well.

But Fortis isn't just an investment for recessions. It has a demonstrated ability to deliver solid returns through both bull and bear markets. It also offers a solid 4% yield today with mid-single digit dividend growth potential.

It's not exciting. It's not sexy. In fact, it's downright boring. But Fortis just might be the right kind of boring for your portfolio.