FARO Technologies: More Image Than Good Measures, Downgrade To Sell

Mar. 30, 2023 12:36 AM ETFARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • FARO Technologies designs and sells products with practical, in demand, 3D/4D high-performance measurement and imaging solutions.
  • The share price is down dramatically and we rate the stock a Sell despite the image as a stock moving up 40%.
  • Despite a +50% gross profit FARO Tech does not consistently turn a profit; more downsides are cause for retail value investors to look elsewhere.

Planning a new city - concept image with an imaginary cadastral map of territory with buildings, land parcel and 3D rendering of a geodesic device, called Total Station, used to survey and draw topographic maps

Francesco Scatena/iStock via Getty Images

A Down Rating

We no longer see FARO Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) as a potential opportunity for retail value investors, as in our previous articles. We rate FARO stock a Sell at this

Chart

M&I Market Forecast (globenewswire.com)

chart

FARO Analysts Ratings (seekingalpha.com/symbol/FARO)

chart

FARO Revenue and Earnings (seekingalpha.com/symbol/FARO)

graph

FARO Cash Flow (ycharts.com/companies/FARO)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.98K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.