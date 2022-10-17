CreativaStudio

Investment thesis

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is currently facing inflationary pressures, supply chain headwinds, and declining volumes that are eroding profit margins at a time when the industry is cooling off after robust fiscal 2021 and 2022. This has caused a strong impact on the share price as shareholders are not only noticing the current impact on operations and balance sheets but also envisioning a short and medium-term full of obstacles. Added to this is the growing concern of a potential recession as a result of rising interest rates to alleviate high inflation rates.

Despite this, the ~70% drop in the share price from all-time highs could represent a good opportunity for those dividend investors with a long-term time horizon as the company has operated since 1893 and has paid dividends consecutively since 1938. Despite the current headwinds related to profit margins, depressed volumes, and a macroeconomic context marked by a relatively high risk of recession, the company has inventories over five times higher than its long-term debt, which significantly reduces the risk in the long term. Therefore, I consider that this is a good moment to consider acquiring shares of Flexsteel and take advantage of the current dividend yield of over 3%.

A brief overview of the company

Flexsteel Industries is a major manufacturer, importer, and marketer of residential furniture products in the United States. The company was founded in 1893 and its market cap currently stands at $100 million, employing over 2,000 workers and with manufacturing facilities located in Dublin, U.S., and Juarez, Mexico. Insiders own a whopping 28.29% of the total number of shares outstanding, which means that they are the main beneficiaries of the good performance of the share price.

Flexsteel Industries manufactures a wide range of furniture products, including sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. Its sales are concentrated in the United States, so it lacks geographic diversification, but it has been paying quarterly dividends for 325 consecutive quarters and has performed aggressive share buybacks since 2020, and therefore I consider it a shareholder-friendly company worth considering.

Currently, shares are trading at $19.19, which represents a 69.53% decline from all-time highs of $62.99 on December 20, 2016, and a 62.47% decline from the recent spike of $51.13 on June 8, 2021. It is certainly a very steep drop, so it is very important to determine the current headwinds and risks before considering it a good opportunity for dividend investors. First of all, I will begin with the recent evolution of sales.

Net sales are falling after a strong 2022

Net sales declined by 9.3% in fiscal 2019 due to a 10% increase in tariffs on products imported from China as related price increases triggered weaker demand. Another reason was the exit of two contract product lines and the generally softer demand across traditional retail versus the prior year. In fiscal 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused a further decline of 19.3% due to brick-and-mortar store restrictions. During the same fiscal year, the company also exited the Commercial Office and custom design Hospitality product lines and closed its Dubuque, Iowa, and Starkville, Mississippi manufacturing facilities.

Flexsteel Industries net sales (10-K filings)

The recovery took place in fiscal 2021 when the company reported a 30.52% increase in net sales as coronavirus-related restrictions were lifted, and the trend continued through fiscal 2022 with a further 13.65% increase despite slowing consumer demand and high customer inventories.

But as of the current fiscal year, net sales declined by 30.51% year over year during the first quarter, and by 34.26% year over year during the second quarter, leaving a trailing twelve months' net sales of $453.7 million (vs. $544.3 million in fiscal 2022). This decline is the result of high retail inventories and weakening consumer demand after a strong fiscal 2022, which suggests that net sales will continue to remain low for quite some more quarters. Indeed, net sales are expected to decline by 27.38% during fiscal 2023 to $395 million and partially recover in 2024 with a 12.40% increase to $444 million, which is still significantly below the $544 million reached in 2022.

To offset the impact of a slowing industry, the management continues to launch new products in order to expand the company's market reach. For example, it launched the Charisma brand in October 2022, which will be manufactured in the company's Juarez, Mexico manufacturing facility. This brand offers good quality, stylish furniture at affordable popular prices, and the management expects to launch new products under the brand in the near term.

But in addition to operating in a slowing industry, the company's margins are also being impacted by supply chain issues and inflationary pressures, which (in addition to growing fears of a potential economic recession) has led the price-to-sales ratio to decline to below-average levels for the past decade at 0.241.

This means that the company currently generates net sales of $4.15 for every dollar held in shares by investors annually. The current ratio represents a 54.70% decline from the average of 0.532 during the past decade and a 76.11% decline from the peak of 1.009 in 2016, which shows the pessimism of investors as they are willing to pay less for the company's net sales. We must take into account that this calculation is made based on the past twelve months, and there are still two coming quarters that will likely show year-over-year results similarly negative as the past two quarters, reflecting the current slowdown in the industry. In addition, one of the main reasons behind this pessimism is the current margin contraction derived from supply chain issues and inflationary pressures.

Margins are still at low levels despite ongoing profitability efforts

Prior to the 10% increase in tariffs on imports from China during fiscal 2019, the company was achieving gross profit margins of over 20% and EBITDA margins of almost 10%. But declining volumes in fiscal 2019, and the drop in demand due to the restrictions derived from the coronavirus pandemic in fiscal 2020, caused a drop in both gross profit margins and EBITDA margins, which fell to under 15% and to almost -10%, respectively. To offset part of the impact of declining volumes, the management closed the Riverside, California manufacturing facility in May 2019, and later, decided to reduce the base salaries of officers by 25%, reduce the base salaries of non-executive employees earning above $150 thousand by 20%, and applied a 50% reduction of cash compensation for the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as remove non-essential expenses and capital expenditures, among other measures amidst the coronavirus pandemic crisis in 2020.

Profit margins finally stabilized at (healthy) similar levels to the past in fiscal 2021, but higher domestic transportation prices, inflationary pressures, and declining volumes are currently having a very significant impact on profit margins despite the closure of manufacturing facilities in the United States in 2019 and 2020. In this regard, the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin currently stands at 15.63%, whereas the EBITDA margin stands at 4.05%. This represents a slight improvement compared to the last quarter thanks to a significant improvement in the second quarter, in which the company reported a gross profit margin of 17.01% and an EBITDA margin of 5.27%, which suggests that profit margins are recovering at a good pace thanks to recent price increases to offset the inflationary impact on the company's operations.

But despite this recent improvement, margins remain at abnormally low levels even though its operations are now concentrated in locations with lower labor and operating costs, and we must not forget that these will surely not return to healthy levels while the macroeconomic context is marked by declining volumes, inflationary pressures, and higher than usual transportation costs. But luckily, the company has a fairly robust balance sheet that will allow navigating the current and potential headwinds for much longer.

The company's debt is very manageable as inventories remain unusually high

Historically, the company has not made extensive use of debt to sustain or expand its operations, but a large increase in inventories of over $100 million coupled with an expenditure of almost $70 million on shares repurchases since fiscal 2021 has made its use necessary.

Despite reaching almost $60 million in fiscal 2022, the company's long-term debt has been reduced to $19 million at present. Meanwhile, cash and equivalents of just $1.78 million remain at very low levels. Interest expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $0.32 million, which means the company pays around $1.28 million in interest expenses per year. During the quarter, the company reduced outstanding debt by $10.9 million, and the management is focused on reducing the debt pile to the $4 million to $12 million range by the end of fiscal 2023, which is very feasible as it has the possibility of converting inventories into cash.

In this regard, the company has large inventories of $110.87 million compared to a long-term debt of $19.2 million, which will make possible, in my opinion, the debt reduction proposed for this fiscal 2023. Despite this, it is important for margins to remain at positive levels so that the company can cover its dividend with cash from operations in order for this to be feasible.

The dividend is relatively safe, but temporary cuts are a possibility

The company has a long history of paying dividends as it has paid them each year since 1938. Nevertheless, recent times have been tumultuous since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic for dividend-focused shareholders. In June 2020, the company cut the quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.05 per share amidst pandemic-related restrictions but raised it by 100% to $0.10 per share in December 2020 and raised it again by 50% to $0.15 per share in March 2021. This is not the first dividend cut as the company made a similar one during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. But as we can see in the following graph, the company raised again the dividend as soon as the economic situation improved, both after the financial crisis and the worst moments of the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Although not restored to pre-pandemic levels, the current fall in the share price has caused the dividend yield to rebound to 3.13%, which is significantly higher than the average of 2.53% in the past decade. But at this point, it's very important to consider the risks of another potential dividend cut as current inflationary headwinds are straining the company's ability to convert sales into cash.

To calculate the sustainability of the dividend, I have calculated what percentage of the cash from operations has been allocated each year for the payment of the dividend in the following table in order to assess its viability through actual operations. And then, I will explain the current situation regarding its sustainability. I have decided not to add interest expenses to the equation because they are quite a residual (and declining) expense.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cash from operations (in millions) $16.24 $3.27 $54.37 $26.39 $27.29 $6.71 $18.29 -$32.69 $7.99 Dividends paid (in millions) $4.32 $5.12 $5.46 $6.06 $6.74 $6.92 $7.02 $2.62 $3.91 Cash payout ratio 26.62% 156.47% 10.03% 22.97% 24.72% 103.04% 38.40% - 48.93% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the cash payout ratio has remained at very low levels in recent years except in fiscal 2015 and 2019 due to abnormally low cash from operations. More recently, cash from operations was negative in fiscal 2021, so the dividend was funded by debt. This was the consequence of a $90.5 million increase in inventories and an increase of $23.8 million in accounts receivable during the same period while accounts payable increased by $40.1 million. The company then achieved positive cash from operations in 2022 and the cash payout ratio was relatively low at 49%.

During the past quarter, cash from operations was $11.6 million as inventories declined by $10.6 million. Nevertheless, accounts payable declined by $3.4 million while accounts receivable declined by $1.2 million. This means the current dividend expense of ~$3.4 million per year is sustainable in the present. But despite that, said dividend is quite constrained by trailing twelve months' capital expenditures of $4.5 million.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, CFO Alejandro Huerta stated that despite the current headwinds, a dividend cut is not expected in the foreseeable future, but that the viability of the dividend is something that management regularly discusses. In this regard, the sustainability of the dividend will largely depend on the duration of the current inflationary pressures and whether a potential recession finally materializes, because even though current inventories of $110 million are enough to cover the dividend and capital expenditures for quite more quarters while reducing the debt pile despite the current macroeconomic context, these are not unlimited and the company will eventually have to manage to stabilize its margins to make the dividend more sustainable in the long term.

What I would like to emphasize at this point is that the recent share buybacks will be positively noted in the weight of the dividend expenses once the current and potential headwinds have been overcome.

Share buybacks have been aggressive in recent quarters

Since 2020, and coinciding with the dividend cut to $0.05 per share, the company has carried out a significant reduction in the total number of shares outstanding through share repurchases. In this regard, the total number of shares outstanding has declined by 35.21% to 5.18 million since January 2020.

This means that each share represents a significantly larger slice of the company since the beginning of the pandemic, improving thus per-share metrics. In addition, the fact that there are fewer shares outstanding will allow the company to reduce dividend expenses significantly, making it more sustainable over time.

Risks worth mentioning

Personally, I consider the company's risk profile to be quite low thanks to high inventories, low debt, and the long history of success behind the company, but despite this, there are certain risks that I would like to highlight.

Inventories continue at high levels at $110.83 million, which are intended to be used to reduce debt. Despite this, customer inventories are also at high levels, which could negatively affect the company's pricing power.

Inflationary pressures could continue to negatively affect profit margins for longer if they continue to be part of the current macroeconomic context, which could lead to difficulties converting inventories into actual cash.

As a consequence of the recent interest rate hikes to alleviate inflation, the economy could enter a recession, which could lead to an even higher drop in volumes. This would not only reduce net sales even more but also profit margins as a result of less absorbed labor.

We are currently navigating a complex macroeconomic context marked by inflationary pressures and supply chain issues. The purchasing power of consumers is being reduced in a wide range of the U.S. population, which is becoming more price-sensitive not only due to the increase in the cost of living but also due to the fear of a potential recession. While it is true that furnishings are necessary products after all, purchasing new items is something that can be postponed by prolonging their use in times of financial difficulty or concern.

Conclusion

Flexsteel Industries is in a rather delicate moment. Profit margins, despite the improvement experienced during the past quarter, are at levels significantly below what the company is used to as a result of inflationary pressures, higher transportation costs, and declining volumes. To take advantage of investors' pessimism since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the management has carried out aggressive share buybacks, but resources are being depleted as remaining inventories are $110.8 million, which is still higher than usual.

This (high inventories) makes the debt widely manageable as a long-term debt of $19.2 million is much lower than inventories, which makes the company's profile risk quite low in my opinion. Therefore, I consider the recent share price decline a good opportunity for dividend investors with a long-term vision to acquire shares of Flexsteel Industries offering a dividend yield on cost of above 3% compared to the average of 2.53% during the past decade despite the recessionary risks that exist in the short and medium term. After all, we must not forget that Flexsteel has successfully operated in an essential industry for more than a century and that it is a shareholder-friendly company that, in my opinion, can be bought and held for decades, so getting a high dividend yield on cost, despite short-to-medium risks, is a good idea for dividend investors with a long-term vision.