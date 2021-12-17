Alibaba Unleashes Next EPS Growth Driver

Bluesea Research
Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Alibaba spent $3.3 billion on share repurchases in the previous quarter which allowed the company to buy back 1.75% of outstanding stock.
  • The company has another $21 billion in current authorization to buy back shares which would expunge 10% of outstanding stock at current price.
  • Alibaba has healthy free cash flow which should allow further ramp-up of buybacks and lead to better EPS despite slower overall growth in revenue.
  • The fundamentals of the company are quite strong with good progress in international regions and many important segments within China.
  • Long-term investors can receive better returns as Alibaba delivers EPS growth through buybacks while investing in businesses with longer growth runways.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is ramping up its buybacks to invest the surplus free cash flow generated by the company. In the recent quarter, the company invested $3.3 billion in share buybacks which expunged 45 million

Buyback rate of big tech stocks over the last year.

Ycharts

Share repurchase data reported by the company in the recent quarter.

Alibaba Filings

YoY growth has been a lot higher in International commerce compared to China commerce.

Alibaba Filings

Alibaba Cloud reported $2.9 billion revenue in the recent quarter.

Company Filings

Alibaba Cloud reported $1.5 billion revenue in December ending quarter of 2019.

Company Filings

Price to FCF ratio and outstanding shares of Alibaba.

Ycharts

Bluesea Research
Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

