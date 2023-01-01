hapabapa

Overview

This is a follow up to my buy rating thesis on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Both revenue and EBITDA were better than expected for in the 4Q22, and the company's outlook for the 1Q23 indicates that Premier Agent revenue will outperform the market once again. This outperformance is largely driven by ZG's investments in brand, UX, and its partner network, as well as an increase in the proportion of first-time homebuyers, who are more likely to work with Premier Agents. In addition to the success of Premier Agents, ZG has been expanding its test markets for both Zillow Home Loans and the Zillow Tour, two products that I believe will help ZG achieve its 6% transaction share target. I think it's interesting that management pointed out that the US housing market is becoming more stable, and that in 2023, the affordability of housing is expected to improve due to a decrease in mortgage rates and an increase in the number of homes being built. This makes me feel optimistic about the prospect of recovery in the latter half of 2023 and the first half of 2024. However, ZG's reinvestment, especially in seller listing services after its 4Q22 acquisition of VRX Media and ShowingTime, caused its 1Q23 EBITDA outlook to fall short of expectations. In sum, I maintain my view that ZG is still undervalued and has the potential to deliver enticing returns. Although the current macro environment is obviously terrible for ZG, I remain hopeful that the currency's true value will emerge in the future. In the long-run, ZG should be able to maintain its leadership position and be a winner in the residential home industry in the United States.

TAM is still large

The buying, selling, renting, and financing of U.S. residential real estate remains central to ZG's core thesis. ZG works with customers all the way through the process of moving, which can be difficult, time-consuming, stressful, and expensive. More than 5 million used homes were sold in the United States in 2022, making residential real estate one of the country's most lucrative markets. There are also other adjacent markets that ZG has presence in that further expand the TAM it addresses, as I have laid out in my initiation post. I think the recent market turmoil has demonstrated how cyclical and vulnerable the residential real estate industry is to interest rate changes; the market is in a down cycle, and the industry is facing difficulties with affordability, mortgage rate volatility, and a lack of inventory. Despite the fact that it is difficult to see the future due to the ebb and flow of seller and buyer sentiment caused by fluctuations in mortgage rates, I believe that we are nearing the bottom of the cycle and that the recovery will begin later in 2023 or in the first half of 2024. Looking further ahead, I think things will get back to normal and that ZG still has a lot of room to grow.

Still a leading player

The fact that ZG is still the most popular online real estate platform speaks volumes about its popularity among buyers and sellers. ZG, in my opinion, will be more resistant to the downturn than other real estate businesses because of the correlation between its investments in its customers and brands and its monetization through its Premier Agent and Broker programs.

Multiple growth drivers

ZG continued dedication to driving innovations in order to create the "Housing Super App" and also to grow profitably is another factor that has contributed to my optimistic outlook. I think a rise in user engagement, transaction volume, and average transaction value will lead to a larger slice of the customer transaction pie. However, I anticipate industry-wide challenges to be headwinds for ZG over the coming quarters, and investors should be cognizant of the possibility that near-term performance will deteriorate further before improving. However, as I mentioned, I anticipate a gradual improvement in the macro backdrop through 2023 (2H weighted), resulting in an acceleration of quarterly revenue growth. Further out, I anticipate ZG's performance to be in line with consensus expectations for growth in the mid-teens in FY24 and FY25, with potential upside risk as initiatives within the 5 growth pillars show early promising signs.

Margins

Profit in 2023 is likely to be weighed down by macro-driven top-line headwinds and future growth investments, causing margin compression. Nonetheless, it is important to remember that ZG is a high incremental margin business, and I anticipate that the ZG Adj. EBITDA margin will strongly rebound with the recovery of the real estate industry in late 2H23 or early 1H24. For the long term, I continue to have faith that ZG will be able to achieve the $5 billion revenue scale and the 45% Adj. EBITDA margin it set out for itself in early 2022, before the current down-cycle began.

Valuation

I expect ZG to maintain its leadership position due to scale, and that profitability will eventually improve. I continue to expect revenue to exceed management's FY25 guidance of $5 billion, which I believe is very likely given ZG's massive TAM. In terms of profits, management expects adj. EBITDA margins to reach 45% in FY25, generating $2.25 billion in adj. EBITDA. Assuming ZG trades at 10x EV/NTM EBITDA (SPX multiple), we get a share price of $100, which is approximately 2.5x higher than the current share price.

Author's model

Conclusion

ZG exceeded expectations for revenue and EBITDA in Q4 2022, with a positive outlook for Premier Agent revenue in Q1 2023. The US residential real estate market is a large TAM for ZG stock, and its dedication to driving innovations, growing profitably, and its leading position in the market are positive factors. However, there may be industry-wide challenges in the near term, and profit margins may be weighed down in 2023. That said, I expect ZG's profitability to improve in the long term, and it would meet its revenue and margin guidance for FY25. I reiterate my buy rating.