RH (RH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

RH (NYSE:RH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison Malkin - Investor Relations

Gary Friedman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jack Preston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim Securities

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Market

Michael Lasser - UBS

Peter Benedict - Baird

Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Steve McManus - BNP

Seth Basham - Wedbush

Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc

Operator

Thank you for holding and welcome everyone to the RH Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Allison Malkin with ICR. Ms. Malkin, please go ahead.

Allison Malkin

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Gary Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jack Preston, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our press release issued today. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please refer to our SEC filings as well as our press release issued today for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results. Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of

