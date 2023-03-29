Beam Global (BEEM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 12:37 AM ETBeam Global (BEEM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.65K Followers

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kathy McDermott - Chief Financial Officer

Desmond Wheatley - President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Souther - B. Riley

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Craig Irwin - Roth MKM

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research

Abhi Sinha - Northland

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Beam Global Year End 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kathy McDermott, CFO. Please go ahead.

Kathy McDermott

Great. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Beam Global's 2022 year-end conference call. We appreciate you joining us today to hear an update on our business.

Joining me is Desmond Wheatley, President, CEO and Chairman of Beam. Desmond will be providing an update on recent activities at Beam, and also following that will be a question-and-answer session.

But first, I'd like to communicate to you that during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Beam's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Beam's most recently filed Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, March 29, 2023. Except as required by law, Beam disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

Next, I would like

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.