International Moat Companies Back In The Spotlight

Mar. 30, 2023 2:04 AM ETMOTI
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.24K Followers

Summary

  • Investors removed $28.8 billion from U.S.-focused equity mutual funds and ETFs through the first two months of 2023 while international-focused equity funds welcomed $16.8B of new investment, according to Morningstar.
  • There has been a focus on quality companies across the board as investors have navigated inflation, rate hikes, and now a banking crisis.
  • The International Moat Index’s exposure is often quite differentiated from broad international equity market indexes.

Abstract world map and financial graphs on a digital display

sankai

Investors have been turning their attention to international equities. We believe Morningstar’s selective approach to identifying quality companies is more prudent than a broad-based approach.

Investors Back at the International Equity Table

For much of the last fifteen

Reversal of Fortunes for International Companies

Source: Morningstar

International Moat Index vs. International Market

Source: Morningstar

International Moats Outpacing U.S. and Broad International Stocks

Source: Morningstar. 9/27/2023 - 3/22/2023.

International Moat Index: Relative Sector Exposure

Source: Morningstar

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.24K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.