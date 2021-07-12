MediaProduction/iStock via Getty Images

Plymouth Industrial (NYSE:PLYM) operates single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and other industrial properties in primary and secondary markets in twelve states across the U.S.

About 90% of their portfolio resides within the “Golden Triangle,” a geographic region of the country that can be characterized as flyover territory. While it may be considered flyover to many, it’s considered the heart of logistics country by many industrial operators.

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Map Representing The "Golden Triangle"

For one, the region contains over 70% of the U.S. population. And perhaps surprisingly, it contains more ports than any other region in the country. As such, 90% of households live within a five-hour truck drive of the region’s primary intermodal facilities and inland rail ports.

In recent years, the area has also experienced expanding interest from companies seeking to reshore their manufacturing operations. Examples include Ford’s (F) BlueOval City in Tennessee, their largest, most advanced auto production complex. Another example is Honda’s (HMC) recent +$4.4B investment on three existing plants in Ohio.

While there’s been evident growth in the region, PLYM’s share price has yet to reflect the market opportunity. While the company is up over 3% on a YTD basis, they are still down about 25% over the past year.

Seeking Alpha - 1-YR Returns Of PLYM Compared To Peers

In addition, shares currently trade at just 10.8x forward funds from operations (“FFO”), which is a sizeable discount to their peers. At the midpoint of their 52-week range, PLYM is one worth a second look.

The Bull View

The operating fundamentals of the company remain strong. In 2022, occupancy increased to 99%. That’s 160 basis points (“bps”) improved from 2021 levels. In addition, the company collected over 99% of rents and realized 18.5% releasing spreads during the year.

And in their same-store portfolio, cash basis net operating income (“NOI”) was up 10.7%, which exceeded the top end of their full year forecast. On an overall basis, core FFO came in at $1.83/share, up 7% YOY. And at $1.64/share, AFFO was up over 20%.

Favorable demand drivers in the Golden Triangle provides confidence that current operating strength will continue. One can cite the severely supply-constrained nature of the West Coast markets, along with an increasingly congested operating environment as one factor conducive to further growth in PLYM’s markets.

In fact, according to research cited by management, the Southeast region of the country was the top market in demand in 2022. And in a recent survey of CEOs of mid-market manufacturers, approximately 70% of those surveyed favored expansion to the Midwest and Southeast, as opposed to the Northeast and the California region.

Another survey of transport and manufacturing executives, conducted by Bloomberg, found that 62% of those surveyed have already begun reshoring and nearshoring their production. With shipments from the Asia region expected to dramatically decrease by 2030, the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the country are most likely to gain due in part to the more affordable nature of the markets.

At about 11x forward FFO, the stock’s current trading multiple doesn’t appear to reflect the embedded growth opportunity in the market. The multiple is also notably lower than that of similar sized peers.

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Trading Multiple Of PLYM Compared To Peers

The Bear View

PLYM’s lower multiple can be justified by their debt load, which tracks higher than most of their peers. LXP Industrial (LXP), for example, is one peer that carries a similar sized load. And they, too, command a lower multiple in relation to the sector, albeit several notches above PLYM, at 14.5x.

November 2022 Investor Presentation - Current Leverage Of PLYM Compared To Peers

The company also has a near-term maturity in November of 2023. At the date of their release, guidance reflected a rolling of that maturity at a rate 250bps above the current rate of about 4%. Given current curves, it’s possible for the obligation to be settled above current projections, which would result in a higher than expected interest burden.

2022 Form 10-K - Summary Of Total Contractual Commitments By Year

As it is, core FFO is expected to be generally flat for 2023 at $1.85/share at the midpoint.

Aside from the interest burden, PLYM also finds themselves in the unfortunate position of having limited expirations in 2023. While this is generally a positive for most sectors, not so for industrials, where markups average well into the double-digits.

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Lease Expiration Schedule

For PLYM, the current mark-to-market is about 18-20%. Though they can catch up in 2024, PLYM’s market is more susceptible to a pullback due to the greater supply growth in the region.

In Q4, for example, about 135M SF came online, bringing the YTD total to about 450M SF, a record. Given the continued supply growth, there’s less confidence of sustained rate growth in future years.

The Takeaway

PLYM stock is trading at a discounted enough valuation to warrant a closer look from value-oriented investors. While some could cite their higher debt burden as one reason to shy away from the stock, this appears overly priced in. LXP, for example, operates on a similar load, yet they are fetching about 14.5x, a sizeable premium to PLYM’s 11x.

In addition, aside from the maturity in late November, PLYM has no other material commitments until 2026. And for the upcoming maturity, they have about +$20M in cash and operating expense escrows, as well as over +$260M availability on their revolver. This is more than enough to satisfy the obligation, if need be.

A likely expansion in EBITDA in 2023 due to the contributions of newly in-service projects should also figure favorably in reducing reported leverage. And though their lease expiration schedule doesn’t provide the most lucrative mark-up opportunity, the company still has about 10% of rents expiring this year. With spreads averaging in the double-digits, this should provide a continued runway for earnings growth.

PLYM’s operating region also figures to be a prime beneficiary of the growing reshoring trend. And in my view, this isn’t being adequate priced into the stock. In a previous analysis, I pegged shares fairly valued at a multiple of 15x and cap rate of 6.1%.

Today, that 15x multiple would imply an estimated share price of approximately $28 for a cap of 6.2%. While that would take shares to new 52-week highs, it would still keep them at a discount to their peers. Given the sizeable upside potential embedded in the current share price, I retain my “buy” outlook on the stock.