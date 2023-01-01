DTH: There Are Better Investments Right Now

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
31 Followers

Summary

  • DTH is a large-cap investment style ETF that focuses on value and high-dividend companies outside of the United States and Canada.
  • I expect the ETF to be more volatile in the medium term.
  • Risk-free investments that offer attractive interest rates pose a threat to DTH right now.
  • The ETF is a sell as there are better risk-adjusted investments right now.
Finance and stock market data graph

gremlin

The WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:DTH) is a large-cap investment style ETF that focuses on value and high-dividend companies outside of the United States and Canada. Since its inception date, the ETF has delivered relatively flat performance with an

This article was written by

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
31 Followers
Engineering Student, Investor and Quantitative Finance Enthusiast

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.