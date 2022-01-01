Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley’s, and Tastykake brand names.
Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment in the past year, including elevated inflation, high energy prices coupled with high transportation costs, along with low consumer confidence levels, both FLO's business and stock has performed quite well. In fact, FLO has outperformed the S&P500 by almost 20% in the past 12 months.
Due to this outperformance, we have decided to take a closer look at FLO's stock and its valuation today. We will be using multistage dividend discount models and scenario analysis to determine a range of fair values.
The reasons we believe that the dividend discount models suitable for the evaluation:
Before we start evaluating the firm in different scenarios, there is one assumption that will be valid for all our cases, and that is the assumption of the required rate of return. For analysis, we will be using a required rate of return of 8.75%, which corresponds to the firm's weighted average cost of capital (WACC).
This scenario will be based on the firm's latest long term guidance. They have guided for a 6.8% adjusted EPS growth for FY'23.
Also, the firm has had a 7.5% CAGR of dividends in the past 10 years.
For these reasons, we assume that in the near- and mid-term, the firm will keep increasing its dividends at a rate of 7%, and for the long term, we assume a perpetual growth rate of 3%, in line with the expected growth of the overall economy in general.
Based on these calculations, the fair value of the stock is about $20, representing an about 25% downside from the current price levels.
In this case, we assume that due to the challenging macroeconomic environment, FLO will only increase its dividends by 5% in the next year. After that however, with the potential improvement of the macroeconomic environment, the dividend would again start increasing at a rate of 7.5%, in line with the firm's long term average. The perpetual growth rate is again assumed to be 3%.
These calculations also indicate a fair value close to $20 per share.
In this scenario, we are aiming to determine in implied growth rate by the current market price. In the near term, just like in scenario 1, we will be using a growth rate of 7% in the near- and mid-term. By using the current market price, we can estimate the implied perpetual growth rate.
These calculations indicate that the perpetual growth rate priced in by the market is about 4.8%.
While this value does not seem extraordinarily, especially as it is in line with the past year's dividend growth, it is quite a high growth rate to be assumed for perpetuity. Do not forget that adjusting the perpetual growth rate even by small increments can have material impact on the calculated fair value. In our opinion the 4.8% growth in perpetuity is too high.
While the firm has shown resilience in challenging macroeconomic environments, including increasing sales and EPS, we believe that the firm is slightly overpriced based on its dividends.
On the other hand, the firm appears to be valued more or less in line with most of its peers and competitors, based several traditional price multiples.
For these reasons, we currently assign a neutral rating to FLO's stock.
