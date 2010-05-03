ERH: Underperforms A Simple XLU/JNK Portfolio

Summary

  • ERH provides exposure to utilities and high-yield bonds.
  • The ERH fund pays an attractive 8.7% distribution yield but has only delivered 5.2% average annual returns over 5 years.
  • Investors may be able to achieve higher returns and lower risk than the ERH fund from a simple XLU/JNK portfolio.

The Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) pays an attractive 8.7% trailing distribution, but has only earned average annual returns of 5.2% over 5 years. However, investors may be able to achieve better total returns by investing in a simple portfolio of

ERH sector allocation

Figure 1 - ERH sector allocation (ERH factsheet)

ERH credit quality allocation

Figure 2 - ERH credit quality allocation (ERH factsheet)

ERH top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - ERH top 10 holdings (ERH factsheet)

ERH historical returns

Figure 4 - ERH historical returns (morningstar.com)

ERH historical financial summary

Figure 5 - ERH historical financial summary (ERH annual report)

EVG is a classical 'return of principal' fund

Figure 6 - EVG is a classical 'return of principal' fund (morningstar.com)

ERH does not have a long-term shrinking NAV

Figure 7 - ERH does not have a long-term shrinking NAV (morningstar.com)

Comparing ERH against a 70/30 portfolio of XLU/JNK

Figure 8 - Comparing ERH against a 70/30 portfolio of XLU/JNK (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

XLU/JNK vastly outperforms ERH

Figure 9 - XLU/JNK vastly outperforms ERH since inception (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

ERH underperforms XLU/JNK in past decade

Figure 10 - ERH underperforms XLU/JNK in the past decade (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

