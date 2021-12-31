MF3d

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) is a contract development and manufacturing organization, meaning a company that manufactures drugs.

Before specializing in CDMO, SCTL had a bigger segment dedicated to treatment development that was spun off in 2019. Since then, the company has been trying to heal its finances and grow its CDMO market.

CDMO is on the verge of operational profitability and improving its financing fast. However, there is still significant uncertainty regarding its future markets and strategy.

I believe the company's current valuation does not reflect those risks and therefore does not represent an opportunity.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from SCTL's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Historic recap: Before 2019, SCTL was a treatment development company generating heavy losses in developing a pain-reduction treatment. The company's current CDMO segment generated revenues and operating profits, but the treatment-development segment absorbed these.

In 2019, SCTL (Recro Pharma) spun off the development segment into a new public company called Baudax Bio (BXRX). Since then, the company has concentrated on the CDMO segment alone and changed its name to Societal after acquiring a CDMO manufacturer in San Diego in 2021.

FDA's NDA, ANDA, and IND: According to the FDA's regulations, each drug is approved with a specific formulation and for manufacturing in specific facilities and conditions. The permission to manufacture and commercialize a specific formulation in a specific facility is called an NDA (new drug application), or Abbreviated NDA if the drug is a generic.

A treatment developer also needs permission to manufacture the drugs (with the same specificities), especially before delivering those drugs in clinical trials. This permission is called Investigation New Drug Application, IND.

This means that the product's manufacturer has a significant role in the approval process and in the ongoing permission to manufacture the drugs (either for trials or commercialization). This is where SCTL plays its role as a partner to the laboratories.

SCTL manufactures commercial drugs for some of the most famous laboratories in the U.S. The company is the single supplier of drugs like Ritalin, Focalin, and Donnatal. It also owns the NDA for generics of Verapamil. Finally, the company is expanding a manufacturing segment oriented to development-stage treatments.

Competitive position in the CDMO industry: At first sight, the company should have an interesting competitive position because it is an important partner in maintaining approval for a drug. The laboratory cannot change between manufacturers quickly because that would require a different approval.

However, the data does not show that, at least not since the pandemic. As the data below shows, before 2020, the company's gross margins were high enough to cover all its SG&A expenses. However, after the pandemic, the margins collapsed. When we investigate the reasons in the company's FY21 10-K MD&A, we find out it was caused by higher competition in Verapamil generics, which reduced revenues with relatively fixed costs.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In my opinion, this indicates that the company's markets are not so strong and that it was obtaining profits previously from specific high-margin contracts for Verapamil, not for its whole business. The fall in profitability was so great that it probably led to the CEO change for the current one, who has been in office since 2020.

We know the above suffers no effect from the spun-off development segment because that segment did not generate revenues or COGs, only SG&A and R&D.

Improving finances: Since the spun-off of BXRX, the company has been steadily improving its finances. This was done by refinancing, selling, and leasing back the company's biggest facility in Georgia and using cash to repay debts. The company plans to reduce debts by another $9 million in FY23 by selling and leasing back another facility in Georgia.

Data by YCharts

The refinanced debt has amortizations of $7.4 million in 2023, $11.2 million in 2024, and the remaining in 2025. It pays SOFR + 4.5% increasing to SOFR + 5.5% in 2025. Because the debt had discounts at issuance, the effective rate was almost 12% in FY22.

Strategy, prospects, and risks

The new strategy: The company's new CEO comes from Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, one of the biggest players in the CDMO market.

Since entering the scene in 2020, costs have been kept in line, and revenues have been maintained, with a significant gain in gross margins. The company is currently on the brink of operating profitability, generating $0.5 million in operating income for FY21 and FY22.

Data by YCharts

The company's strategy is to open a new segment at the development end of the drug pipeline and expand its capacities from capsules into other administration forms like tablets, injectables, liquids, liposomes, etc.

With that in mind, the company acquired IriSys, a CDMO from California that specializes in early-stage developments and has capabilities in other administration forms. The know-how of those new forms can then be exported to the commercial manufacturing Georgia facilities. IriSys was acquired with shares.

The goal is expressed in the lifecycle depicted below from the company's investor presentation for March 2023. The objective is that by gaining more contracts in the early stages, the company guarantees business in later stages because the clients have already been working with them and may consider them as partners to file FDA applications.

SCTL's product lifecycle in 2018, 2022 and goals for 2026 (SCTL's investor presentation March 2023)

The company has been delivering on several promises, and management has several achievements. Debt was restructured and reduced, and the acquisition of IriSys was absorbed without significant excess SG&A costs. The company announced its first commercial authorization for tablet manufacturing (the first non-capsule commercial product).

In the development-stage segment, results are mixed. The company does not separate revenue by this type of source, but the investor presentation indicates $12 million from development treatments in FY21 versus $19 million in FY22. That would indicate growth, but IriSys was acquired in August 2021, meaning its annualized sales were much higher. We cannot (yet) see development-stage treatment growth.

Current and near-term profitability: If it manages to finance the sale-and-leaseback of its second Georgia facility, the company will end FY23 with $28 million in debts. This will reduce interest expense from debt to approximately $4 million but add another $4 million in lease expenses. As expected by the company, the result is about $8.5 million in cash interest expenses.

Currently, the company is at operational breakeven. Its costs have shown very little relation to revenues. They seem to be mostly fixed. As an example, after the valley in revenues, as reached in 1Q21, the company's revenues increased three times faster than its costs.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Assuming that relationship going forward, $2 out of $3 in higher revenues can become operating profits. To cover its interest expenses, the company should increase revenues by $13 million approximately, or 15%.

Risks: SCTL is not a riskless company. As demonstrated in 2020, the company can depend heavily on specific high-margin contracts. The revenue fall from that specific contract could affect the company's margins.

The company's highest revenue-producing drugs (Verapamil, Ritalin, and Focalin) can also be commercialized as generics, which means they are not immune to competition.

On the other hand, development treatments usually do not reach commercialization approval. The company's 2026 goal does not include attrition risks (the risk that most of the company's development-stage clients never reach the commercial stage).

The economics of manufacturing for development-stage treatments is not clear. These treatments have much lower unit volumes but may require significant sales efforts, specific equipment and worker training, etc. This could affect margins.

This is to say that SCTL's future is not without risk.

Conclusions

On one side, we have the promise of a company developing long-term clientele by focusing on development-stage treatments that could eventually become profitable commercial-stage clients. Part of that promise has been delivered through cost containment, capabilities expansion (commercial tablets), and debt refinancing. If the current operational leverage is maintained and revenues grow by 15%, the company could reach a net income break even.

On the other hand, the company is generating significant losses on its financing that are not covered by operating profits. SCTL depends on specific drug contracts from customers that do not have strong patent protections on those drugs. The development-stage business may not develop enough, may not become a commercial-stage business, or may not be profitable enough.

These are the opportunities and risks. The price asked to participate in them is a $100 million market cap. In my opinion, that ticket is too high.

Because the future markets are too uncertain, the company should at least break even on its current businesses to reduce risks. Without breaking even, the company is at risk of either maturity problems or dilution to repay the debts.

What this indicates, in my opinion, is that SCTL's stock price already discounts significant positive developments (in the form of revenue growth and economies of scale). These are big enough to offset the debt and customer concentration risks.

If the stock price already discounts the positive developments, then the investor has no opportunity left. For that reason, I do not recommend SCTL at these prices.