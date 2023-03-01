Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC), or AIR Communities, as they now like to call themselves, is a 2021 spin-off from Apartment Investment and Management (AIV), itself a long established multifamily REIT. AIRC hit the ground running with their differentiating AIR Edge team management style and Paired Trade capital recycling. These efforts are forecast to create sector superior growth and, importantly, a very tax-advantaged 5.25% dividend yield.

2022 was a proof-of-concept year

As 2022 came to a close, the talk around multifamily REITs focused on stalling rent growth and how rising interest rates are compromising both purchases and sales. AIRC decided to circumvent those concerns in execution of their Paired Trade strategy; the Paired Trade strategy eschews considerations of interest rates, cap rates, or cost of capital and instead focuses on the grass being greener in swapping for assets with superior IRR and NOI growth. For example:

AIRC

In 2022 AIRC disposed of $1.3B in assets with long term expected IRRs of less than 7% and redeployed that capital into acquisitions with expected IRRs north of 9%, like the trades described in the graphic above. The transactions were motivated not by costs, but by the result of a 200+ basis point improvement in internal rates of return.

While this Paired Trade approach is bold and refreshing, AIRC is quick to point out that they have not abandoned their old school real estate know-how. In their March 2023 Investor Presentation they reveal a low leverage, investment grade balance sheet.

AIRC

Subsequent to year end, AIRC secured $320MM 10-year fixed rate financing bearing interest at 4.9%; proceeds were used to repay a floating rate loan and reduce floating rate exposure to only 4% of their debt.

Like every good REIT management team, AIR Communities claims to have operational and asset selection practices that are superior to their peers.

AIRC goes beyond identification of superior growth markets, to the detail of selecting submarkets with superior demographics that will remain supply constrained (e.g. the South Beach acquisition above).

AIR Edge is the process of wooing, securing, and retaining tenant populations that are older, more stable, and boast higher incomes and credit scores. Environments and relationships are curated to ensure higher retention.

AIRC is continuously focused on keeping core G&A expenses below 15 basis points and that is very share holder friendly in the form of enhanced cash flow.

The Tax Advantaged Dividend

Nuveen and other municipal bond product sponsors have for decades run advertising campaigns with the basic message of "It's not what you make, it's what you keep", meaning what you net after taxes. Real estate and REITs are tax efficient by design, but the delivery of those tax benefits can be spotty. AIRC seems to focus on delivering strong after-tax returns.

Portfolio Income Solutions maintains a historical database of dividend income tax characterization for more than 120 equity REITs. Taxation materially effects total returns and should be an ongoing consideration in making investment decisions. This is the file for AIRC's relatively short existence.

Portfolio Income Solutions

We look at the dividend's tax characterizations as ordinary income, capital gains, or return of capital for each REIT individually. AIRC goes one step further and compares itself to its sector peers.

AIRC

What AIRC wants us to see is that not only is their nominal dividend significantly higher than the sector average, the capital gains characterization delivered through the Paired Trade strategy results in a 34% higher yield on a post-tax basis. Additionally, if an investor has surplus capital losses, the capital gains portion of the dividend can be washed, as well.

In Conclusion

AIRC management describes that the IRR spreads achieved in their Paired Trade strategy makes them agnostic to market conditions and their recent results are impressive. We like the long-term prospects of multifamily real estate and the tax advantages that AIRC delivers enhance the appeal. We are long.