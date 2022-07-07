VICI Properties: Great Company But Not A Bargain Stock

Mar. 30, 2023 3:58 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
Summary

  • VICI's growth strategy has been accretive and shareholders have benefited thus far. But the growth in the stock price has outpaced fundamentals as of late.
  • From 2020-2022, AFFO per share has grown 8.48%. During the same period, the stock price jumped 23.64%.
  • Management has guided an AFFO per share of $2.10 to $2.13 for 2023. Using their 5-year P/AFFO average, this translates to $30.85 to $31.29.  Shares are fully valued.
  • Using net asset value and net asset per share reinforces the thesis that there is no margin of safety at the current price for VICI.
  • Following large acquisitions in 2022, debt to EBITDA is elevated. VICI may raise equity more aggressively which may limit the stock's upside for the rest of the year.

Introduction

In 2015, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) placed its operating subsidiary in bankruptcy. By 2016 creditors agreed to a restructuring deal which called for the separation of Caesars assets into two separate companies. One would hold the operating and management

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

