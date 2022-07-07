Nina Shatirishvili

Introduction

In 2015, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) placed its operating subsidiary in bankruptcy. By 2016 creditors agreed to a restructuring deal which called for the separation of Caesars assets into two separate companies. One would hold the operating and management assets and the other, which became VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), held the physical properties. VICI leased back the properties to Caesars under a triple-net lease arrangement. The name VICI was adopted from the phrase "veni, vidi, vici" which is attributed to Julius Caesar.

Source: Wikipedia; Ferguson W, Larcker D, Tayan B, "VICI Properties: Creating Value from the Ashes of Caesar's Demise. Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.

In this article, we assess if VICI's growth strategy has been accretive to investors and, if so, measure to what extent it has been accretive. We then look metrics such as the debt to EBITDA, the capital structure, the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share, and the net asset value (NAV) per share to estimate whether the shares are trading at a premium or discount to fair value.

Background

In February 2018, VICI offered their shares to the public for the first time. They offered 69,757000 at $20 per share and raised $1.3 billion after deducting commissions and expenses. At the end of 2022, their equity market capitalization was $31.6 billion. In June 2022, VICI was added to the S&P 500 index marking the fastest time a REIT went from IPO to S&P 500 inclusion. In April 2022, S&P and Fitch upgraded the company's debt to investment grade. This is notable for a company that, less than five years prior, was spun out of a bankruptcy restructuring.

Source: VICI Properties Inc. Form 10-Q, June 30, 2018, VICI 4Q 2022 Financial Supplement., VICI Properties Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript.

Here are some other highlights from VICI's first five years. Please see Table 1:

Table 1: VICI Properties Comparison 2017/18 - 2023 2017/18 2023 Properties 19 49 Tenants 1 11 Geographic Diversification* Las Vegas 26% 47% Regional 74% 53% International 1% Click to enlarge

*Due to rounding, the figures in 2023 do not add up to 100%

It is worth mentioning that much of the growth has been through acquisition rather than internal growth. And a big slice of that external growth has come very recently. In 2022, VICI completed a $17.2 billion acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, VICI entered into a triple-net master lease with MGM Resorts International (MGM). Also in 2022, VICI completed its $4 billion acquisition of Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Venetian Expo and Convention Center Las Vegas. The transaction was pegged at a 6.25% cap rate and simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, VICI entered into a triple-net lease agreement for the properties with an affiliate of Apollo Global Management. Taken together, the transactions had a transformative effect on VICI's balance sheet. At the end of 2021 VICI's enterprise value was $23 billion and a year later, VICI's enterprise value stood at $47 billion.

Source: VICI 4Q 2021 Financial Supplement, VICI 4Q 2022 Financial Supplement.

Not everything has transformed. At inception, all of VICI's revenue base came from Caesars. Now, 76% come from two tenants: Caesars and MGM. Both have debt that is speculative grade. I would not call going from one tenant with less than stellar credit to two tenants with less than stellar credit as sufficiently diversified. Please take a look at Table 2.

Source: S&P Global Ratings

Table 2: Annualized Contractual Rent by Tenant (%) Caesars 40% MGM 36% Venetian 9% Hard Rock 5% PENN 3% JACK 2% Century Casinos 1% Cherokee Nation 1% EBCI 1% Foundation 1% PURE Canadian. 1% Click to enlarge

Strategy

VICI's business strategy was formed at the inception of the company and is currently being employed by its management. Briefly, their strategy includes consolidating gaming properties under a triple-net lease structure. VICI pitches to gaming operators that they separate their real estate assets through a sale-and-leaseback arrangement with VICI. This offers gaming companies the opportunity to be "asset-light" and receive a large cash infusion from the sale of the real estate assets. Gaming and experiential companies can probably raise their return on capital-related ratios and thereby command a higher multiple. VICI can probably tap debt markets at a more favorable rate anyway. And VICI's equity investors receive stable, regular dividends backed by rental income. In addition, by virtue of VICI's REIT status, it avoids a layer of corporate taxes which enhances their appeal among equity investors. In short, both the gaming operator and VICI can create value for their respective shareholders.

There are a few keys that make this strategy work. Importantly, VICI has to have access to debt and equity markets at favorable terms. For VICI to have access to debt markets favorably, ratios such as the debt to EBITDA and the share of debt in the capital structure are important considerations. For VICI to have favorable access to equity markets and win the appeal of REIT-oriented investors, the dividends should be generous and growing and backed up by a shareholder-friendly management track record. We look at these keys next.

Key Metrics

Please take a look at Table 3 which presents Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for VICI Properties.

Table 3: Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Debt Adjusted EBITDA Debt/Adj. EBITDA 2018 $ 4,122,264 $ 722,453 5.71x 2019 $ 4,791,563 $ 846,613 5.66x 2020 $ 6,765,532 $ 1,118,573 6.05x 2021 $ 4,694,523 $ 1,306,903 3.59x 2022 $ 13,739,675 $ 2,214,665 6.20x Click to enlarge

Note: VICI calculates Adjusted EBITDA by adding or subtracting from AFFO the net amount of interest income and expense, and income tax expense.

Source: VICI Q4 Financial Supplements for 2018 to 2022.

Table 3 shows that the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio is elevated. It is higher in 2022 than any other period presented. Management will probably want to bring the ratio down to somewhere in the mid-five times which is their average.

Please turn your attention to Table 4.

Table 4: Debt and Equity to Total Capital (%) % Equity % Debt 2018 64.7% 35.3% 2019 70.8% 29.2% 2020 66.6% 33.4% 2021 79.9% 20.1% 2022 67.2% 32.8% Click to enlarge

There seems to be a pattern in which when the percentage of debt to total capital crosses 30% it goes back down below 30% in the succeeding year. This points to management deleveraging their balance sheet. Two ways of deleveraging is by paying down debt from revenue and raising equity to pay down debt. Paying down debt with revenue is straightforward. Raising equity may require considerations regarding pricing, timing and the extent of the raise. All things being equal, a company would prefer to raise equity when their share price is at a premium.

Let us now turn our attention to items of importance to equity investors. Please take a look at Table 5.

Table 5: Selected Financial Metrics Compound Annual Growth ($ and shares in thousands) Assets Debt Revenue Shares AFFO 2018 $ 11,333,368 $ 4,122,264 $ 897,977 367,317 $ 525,632 2019 $ 13,265,619 $ 4,791,563 $ 894,798 439,153 $ 649,572 2020 $ 17,063,613 $ 6,765,532 $ 1,225,574 510,909 $ 835,804 2021 $ 17,597,373 $ 4,694,523 $ 1,509,568 577,066 $ 1,047,437 2022 $ 37,575,826 $ 13,739,675 $ 2,600,697 879,676 $ 1,693,801 3 Year CAGR 48.4% 42.5% 45.7% 31.2% 42.4% 5 year CAGR 34.9% 35.1% 30.5% 24.4% 34.0% Click to enlarge

Assets, debt, revenue and AFFO have grown roughly in line with each other. Share count has not grown as quickly which goes a long way in reassuring investors that management is acting on their behalf with respect to the dilutive effect of raising equity.

Revenue growth has also lagged asset growth, which is something to be mindful of as the company matures.

Value Creation

Now we dig a little deeper and try to measure the extent to which management has created value for shareholders.

For any business, including REITs, earnings in a particular year can be attributed to all the capital invested in the business up until just before the particular year. So, in theory, earnings in 2022 for a business can be attributed to all the capital invested in the business from inception up until the end of 2021. In 2022, the capital was put to use and delivered earnings for the owners of the business. We are going to use this frame of reference next. We will use AFFO instead of earnings and we will examine the portion of AFFO that is retained from 2018 to 2021 and make an inference on the impact in 2022. Please take a look at Table 6 for details.

Table 6: Dividends, AFFO and Retained AFFO (Per Share) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 AFFO $ 1.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.64 $ 1.82 $ 1.93 Dividends $ 1.00 $ 1.17 $ 1.26 $ 1.38 $ 1.50 Retained AFFO $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 N/A Total Retained $ 1.57 Increase in AFFO $ 0.50 "Return on Retained AFFO" 31.90% Click to enlarge

Source: VICI Properties, 10-K from 2018 to 2022. Mary Buffett and David Clark. The Buffettology Workbook. Simon & Schuster 2001.

From 2018 to 2021, VICI properties retained a cumulative of $1.57 per share and delivered an AFFO bump of 50 cents per share. The $1.57 is the sum total of the retained AFFO from 2018 to 2021. In 2022, that $1.57 of retained earnings was put to use and delivered an AFFO bump of 50 cents per share. The 50 cents are derived from the AFFO figure in 2022 minus the AFFO figure in 2018. That is a "return on retained AFFO" of 31.90% which is a very good number.

Please take a look at Table 7 which highlights the market value added by VICI during this time period.

Table 7: Market Value Added (Per Share) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 AFFO $ 1.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.64 $ 1.82 $ 1.93 Dividends $ 1.00 $ 1.17 $ 1.26 $ 1.38 $ 1.50 Retained $ 0.43 $ 0.31 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 N/A Avg. Share Price $ 19.91 $ 22.19 $ 20.45 $ 28.87 $ 31.26 Cumulative Retained $ 1.57 Market Value Added $ 11.35 Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance for share price information. I used closing prices and a weekly time period.

During this time, VICI retained $1.57 per share, they also created $11.35 in value during this time period. We have described that the retained per share is the sum total of the retained AFFO from 2018 to 2021. As with the previous table, we do not include the retained figure in 2022 because that is the year the retained AFFO was put to use. The $11.35 in value is calculated as the average share price from 2022 minus the average share price in 2018.

In VICI's case, because the retained earnings of $1.57 generated $11.35 in value, we can say that that for every dollar retained, they created $7.23 in value for shareholders during the time period analyzed.

Together, these point to an accretive growth strategy being executed by VICI's management and the market responding favorably.

Valuation

Please take a look at Table 8 which shows the average price to AFFO multiple, the AFFO compound annual growth rate and the guided 2023 AFFO per share.

Table 8: Price to AFFO, AFFO CAGR & 2023 AFFO Guidance 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 AFFO $ 1.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.64 $ 1.82 $ 1.93 Avg. Share Price $ 19.91 $ 22.19 $ 20.45 $ 28.87 $ 31.26 P/AFFO 13.92 14.99 12.47 15.86 16.20 Avg. P/AFFO 14.69 AFFO CAGR 7.78% 2023 AFFO Guidance* $ 2.12 Click to enlarge

*Management has guided $2.10 to $2.13 AFFO per diluted share for 2023.

Source: VICI Properties Press Release, February 23, 2023.

If we multiply the 2023 AFFO guidance* of $2.12 per share with the average P/AFFO multiple, we get $31.14 which is a slight discount from where shares closed today (March 28, 2023). This suggests that shares are fairly valued and, by implication, there is no margin of safety that the investors can avail of at the current price.

There is something else in Table 8 that investors should be aware of. If you look at the 2020-2022 time period, AFFO per share has grown by 8.48% and the share price has grown by 23.64%. This is not a management or company issue. This looks like the stock price is getting ahead of fundamentals as of late.

Please take a look at Table 9 which shows my estimate net asset value per share.

Table 9: Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Adj. EBITDA $ 722,453 $ 846,613 $ 1,118,573 $ 1,306,903 $ 2,214,665 Discount Rate 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% 6.25% Debt $ 4,122,264 $ 4,791,563 $ 6,765,532 $ 4,694,523 $ 13,739,675 Shares 367317 439153 510909 577066 879676 NAVPS $ 20.25 $ 19.93 $ 21.79 $ 28.10 $ 24.66 Avg Shr. Price $ 19.91 $ 22.19 $ 20.45 $ 28.87 $ 31.26 Click to enlarge

My calculation of the NAV is parsimonious. I have simply discounted the adjusted EBITDA by 6.25% and then subtracted long-term debt and divided it by diluted shares outstanding. The 6.25% discount rate used is the cap rate from the 2022 acquisition of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and related assets. Readers may want to use a more sophisticated calculation though the explanatory power of the method employed appears sufficient.

The NAVPS estimate seems to move closely with the share price from 2018 to 2021. There is a wide gap in 2022 between the NAVPS estimate and the average share price. By this metric, shares appear overvalued.

For a less subjective measure, please turn to Table 10.

Table 10: Net Asset Per Share 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Net Asset per Share $ 19.63 $ 19.30 $ 20.16 $ 22.36 $ 27.10 Avg. Share Price $ 19.91 $ 22.19 $ 20.45 $ 28.87 $ 31.26 Click to enlarge

The net asset per share is simply the assets less long-term debt divided by diluted shares outstanding. This metric tracks the share price well for 2018 and 2020. There is meaningful departure in 2019, 2021 and 2022. A trading strategy with a buy signal when the net asset per share is close to the share price and a sell signal when there is a significant divergence may be worth exploring.

Please take a look at Table 11 which shows the adjusted EBITDA and AFFO as a percentage of revenue.

Table 11: Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO as a Percentage of Revenue Revenue 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Adj. EBITDA 80.45% 94.61% 91.27% 86.57% 85.16% AFFO 58.54% 72.59% 68.20% 69.39% 65.13% Click to enlarge

Table 11 shows how efficiently VICI's management is able to derive AFFO (and EBITDA) per unit of revenue. The higher the percentage the better. As the reader will note, the adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue has declined steadily from 2020 to 2022. AFFO as a percentage of revenue is lower in 2022 than any year since 2018. This table is hardly definitive, but if the growth strategy starts to turn dilutive, one would expect it to show up in this as well as the previous tables presented.

Conclusion

There are two conclusions that can be drawn: VICI Properties has been pursuing an accretive growth strategy and that the shares are fully valued. At the very least, there is no margin of safety that the investor can rely on at the current price. There is nothing wrong in paying full price or even slightly overpaying for a quality company like VICI, if you are a long-term investor. However, for those seeking a bargain, it might be worthwhile to wait for a better entry point.

To flesh this point out further. Consider the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs which has a 50-year track record and with average total return of 12.76%. If you take VICIs estimated 2023 AFFO per share and divide by today's share price and add the five-year AFFO growth rate, you get a ~14.50% total return. Is VICI's five-year track record with a 14.50% return better than the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs 50-year track record of 12.76%?

Reasonable minds can disagree. But at the current price, VICI is no slam dunk.