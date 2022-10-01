Hudson Technologies And Harte Hanks: 2 Swing Buys Detected

Mar. 30, 2023 4:00 AM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN), HHS
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Groups

Summary

  • While executing my long-only strategy screening, I noticed 2 buy signals for HDSN and HHS - both buy-rated [by myself] stocks from 2 different industries.
  • Both companies are fundamentally sound and technically oversold, in my view.
  • By placing a stop-loss order of -15%, you'll see the backtested return for HHS will drop, but for HDSN it will increase. In both cases, you'd outperform the underlying.
  • I recommend considering both HDSN and HHS for a medium-term swing buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beyond the Wall Investing. Learn More »

Businessman writing analyze graph for trade stock market on the

Butsaya

Note: This article has been published on my Beyond the Wall Investing marketplace on Thursday, March 29th [7:24 AM].

Thesis

While executing my long-only strategy screening, I came across two promising buy signals for two different companies, Hudson

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha, HDSN's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, HDSN's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Morningstar Premium, HDSN

Morningstar Premium, HDSN

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

Seeking Alpha, HHS's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, HHS's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, HHS's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Seeking Alpha, HHS's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Morningstar Premium, HHS

Morningstar Premium, HHS

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

TrendSpider Software, author's inputs

Struggle to navigate the stock market environment?

Beyond the Wall Investing is about active portfolio positioning and finding investment ideas that are hidden from a broad market of investors. We don't bury our heads in the sand when the market is down - we try to anticipate this in advance and protect ourselves from unnecessary risks accordingly.

Keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of what Wall Street is buying/selling with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! Now there is a free trial and a special discount of 10% - hurry up!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
3.8K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

Chief investment analyst at a small Singapore-registered family office. A generalist in nature. Mainly focused on special situations, IPOs, and undercovered/hidden stocks. Ranked in the top 4% of financial bloggers by Tipranks (as of June 17, 2022, compared to the S&P 500 Index over 1 year).

BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

DM me in case you're interested in investment consulting services.



**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HDSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.