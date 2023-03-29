Dollarama Q4 Review: Impressive Results, But Approaching Fair Value

Mar. 30, 2023 4:03 AM ETDollarama Inc. (DLMAF), DOL:CA
Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
113 Followers

Summary

  • Dollarama announced Q4 and year-end earnings for the period ended Jan. 31, 2023 on March 29, 2023.
  • The company announced blowout sales growth of 15.9% and highlighted that revenue will grow in the mid-single digits this coming year.
  • Margins remained resilient, but higher forecasted SG&A costs held the stock from soaring.
  • DOL:CA had an incredible run in 2022, rising over 25%, but much of the growth is now baked into the stock price.
  • I reiterate a cautious Buy rating with an $86 price target with an 18-month view (all prices in CAD unless noted otherwise).

Sainte Catherine street in Montreal"s Gay Village in Quebec region with Dollarama store and people walking

ablokhin

Introduction

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL:CA), the largest discount dollar store chain in Canada, reported Q4 and year-end earnings that beat analysts' expectations, especially on the top-line given impressive consumables growth, amid a high inflation environment. The company posted strong numbers in FY2023 and

q4

DOL:CA Q4 Presentation

Q4

CIBC Q4 Report on DOL:CA

WACC

Author WACC Forecast

noplat

Author Net Operating Profit Forecast

sp

Author Share Price Forecast

This article was written by

Nikola Lapenna profile picture
Nikola Lapenna
113 Followers
With over three years of finance and consulting experience, Nikola is laser focused on finding value in forgotten and beaten down public equities. His professional experience includes corporate credit risk analysis, consulting for government entities, and venture capital analysis in the med-tech space. An avid golf fan, Nikola enjoys picking stocks that need a "mulligan"; a sluggish quarter that sees market sentiment trend downward doesn't scare Nikola. Nikola is not a licensed financial advisor and nothing in his commentary here on Seeking Alpha should be regarded as advice. All of his opinions are his own, and not on behalf of any other entities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DOL:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.