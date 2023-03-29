ablokhin

Introduction

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL:CA), the largest discount dollar store chain in Canada, reported Q4 and year-end earnings that beat analysts' expectations, especially on the top-line given impressive consumables growth, amid a high inflation environment. The company posted strong numbers in FY2023 and released decent guidance for the coming year. The stock ticked upwards after the earnings release, up 2.5% to $80.47 as of close on March 29. An increase in forecasted SG&A costs, fueled by a tight labor market, gave investors pause, and likely stunted the stock movement after blowout revenue growth. My recent Q3 report on DOL:CA displayed a mostly bullish view on the stock and the company has remained resilient throughout 2022. With cost headwinds starting to take a toll, much of the growth story has subsided. Nonetheless, DOL:CA remains well positioned to succeed and doesn't have a true competitor at scale in Canada. I rate the company as a cautious "Buy" with an $86 price target over an 18-month view, down from $88 previously, and supported by a FY2024 EV/EBITDA of 21.7 and EPS of $3.10 this year.

Q4 Review

DOL:CA reported $1.47Bn in revenue in Q4, sporting impressive sales growth of 20.3% and an increase in same store sales growth of 15.9%. Gross margins slid to 44.4%, down 60 basis points from last year, as consumables continued to remain a material part of the sales mix, along with elevated supply chain costs. Full year margins dropped by 40 basis points on average. EBITDA increased 18.8% to $467.7MM and totaled 31.7% of total sales. SG&A declined 30 basis points, and represented 14.2% of sales for Q4 of FY2023 as the company's tight cost structure held up even in the high growth quarter. However, as they mentioned on the earnings call, SG&A as a percent of sales will jump this year; see the guidance section below. DOL:CA generated net earnings of $261.3MM and notched $0.91 earnings per share, easily beating last year's quarter, which registered $0.74 of earnings per share. While inventory was elevated at $957.2MM, executives noted that this dipped slightly from Q3 and it remains in line with their needs given their increasing store footprint. Dollarcity, the company's 50.1% owned South American subsidiary, posted $19.8MM in net earnings for the company, and has continued to slowly grow into a material part of the earnings portfolio. The subsidiary also opened 45 net new stores, while DOL:CA opened 24 net new stores. Along with progress being made for an updated internal recruitment system and their new warehouse in Laval, this quarter was quite robust and puts DOL:CA in a position of strength.

DOL:CA Q4 Presentation

Guidance & Q4 Earnings Call

DOL:CA expects continued strong demand for affordable everyday items in the first half of FY2024, but demand trends are expected to normalize in the second half. Higher sales of lower-margin consumable products and lower freight and logistics costs on imported goods are expected to positively impact gross margins, but wage pressures on SG&A are expected to be substantial. The corporation plans to maintain a balanced approach to capital allocation, investing in organic growth and returning capital to shareholders through new store openings, maintenance and transformational capital expenditures, and share repurchases. The corporation anticipates that its leverage ratio (Net Debt to EBITDA) will remain below its historical target ratio of 2.75-3x throughout FY2024. In FY2024, the corporation expects net new store openings of 60 to 70, comparable store sales growth of 5-6%, gross margins of 43.5-44.5%, SG&A of 14.7-15.2%, and CAPEX of $190MM-$200MM - key changes from FY2023 include sales dipping after a blockbuster FY2023 and SG&A rising as a percentage of sales.

Analysts grilled executives on the call pressing to find the key reasons for the sudden jump in SG&A forecasts. Management noted that the increase in SG&A is due to the tight labor market and increased store traffic, which requires more labor hours. However, this will be partially offset by scaling and efficiency initiatives. It seems odd that this material jump in SG&A was only reported now, given that the labor market has been tight for over a year. However, the company's ability to deliver through the pandemic, adapt within economic & geopolitical instability and rapid inflation positions them well for continued growth. Management also re-iterated that they remain active in their share repurchase program and expect organic growth in EBITDA to fuel ongoing repurchases.

CIBC Q4 Report on DOL:CA

Overall, the earnings call provided assurance that the underlying business is sound. While SG&A costs will jump, the revenue mix remains strong in both consumable and non-consumables, and the company has a clear focus on their CAPEX initiatives and returning capital to shareholders in an appropriate way. Leverage does not seem to be a concern, and organic growth is continuing in both Canada and Latin America. While the stock rose dramatically in 2022, there remains some upside if the company can outperform its forecasts, which has happened before.

Model Shows Limited Upside

DOL:CA continues to perform steadily, and the underlying factors suggest that there is potential for a modest increase in the share price. However, when compared to other discount retail companies, DOL:CA is nearly fully valued. The company has enough cash reserves and available credit to finance its current expansion strategies. The model predicts that the Weighted Average Cost of Capital will be ~6%. As interest rates rise, it is expected that the projected cost of debt will exceed the previous issuance coupon of ~5.1%. Fortunately, the interest rates for their previous fixed-rate debt are in the range of 1.5% to 3.6%.

Author WACC Forecast

I forecast the continuing value of almost $28B, given a 6.7% revenue increase this year and blended revenue growth of ~5% for three years, as same store sales growth and Dollarcity continue to impress in the near future. I see the margins ending near the low end of guidance, at 43.7%, for the year. I hold other cost ratios mostly equal to guidance, as they were already conservative given the strong Q3 numbers. An $86 share price (see below) can be supported with fundamentals. The share price is supported by a 21.8 FY2024 EV/EBITDA ratio and a 27.9 P/E multiple, a slight premium compared to industry peers in the high teens, but warranted, given that DOL:CA is unmatched in Canada and Latin America.

Author Net Operating Profit Forecast Author Share Price Forecast

Conclusion

DOL:CA posted impressive Q4 results and remains the leader in discount retail within Canada. The company should benefit from high inflation as consumers trade down, notably in consumables. The company sports robust operations in Canada and South America via Dollarcity. SG&A forecasts remain a concern, but with proven demand in key revenue segments, and a track record of reigning in costs, I expect that DOL:CA will overcome the headwinds. While almost fairly valued, I think DOL:CA stock is worth a cautious buy, given that the company has a tendency to over-deliver and management remains focused on organic growth, a tight cost structure, and ESG excellence. I forecast a share price of $86 CAD over an 18-month term.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.