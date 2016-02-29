XSW: This Software ETF Could Struggle Amid Rate Hikes, Despite Growth Potential

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
24 Followers

Summary

  • XSW invests in United States technology stocks that are primarily involved in software services.
  • As the world digitalizes, the software industry continues to expand, and could accelerate even faster with the increasing influence and integration of artificial intelligence.
  • Despite software’s strong growth forecasts, high inflation continues to take a toll on technology companies, which has so far manifested in XSW’s underperformance against its peers.

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Online banking. Foreign exchange.

metamorworks

I rate the SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) a hold for the time being, but this could be subject to change in the coming periods. However, I believe right now there are better alternatives

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

United States Business Software & Services Market forecast

United States Business Software & Services Market forecast (Grand View Research)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
24 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.